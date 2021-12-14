Retailers must prosecute to deter shoplifting
Shoplifting has been around since retail began more than 2,000 years ago. It’s an unfortunate way of life for some folks. It’s disgusting to see how much is going on right here in Grand Junction.
Folks hide merchandise in backpacks, coolers, toolboxes and the like, hoping they can walk out unnoticed. Some retailers check your purchases as you leave. For example, various retail outlets have employees stationed at the exits asking to check your receipts prior to leaving.
It’s unbelievable how rude and hateful some folks are when asked to present their receipts. Why? What are you afraid of? Those are the disgusting folks who steal, driving up prices and tarnishing the reputation of honest folks. If you purchased your goods legitimately there should be no reason to be rude when asked to provide your receipt. These employees are only doing their job. Please respect them.
In my opinion, the biggest problem with shoplifting are retailers who do not prosecute. I’ve seen this practice far more than I want to admit. What message are you sending? You’re telling the shoplifter it’s OK, you’re not going to get into trouble.
I’m sorry. I was taught you do not steal. The Bible mentions this. I read a story in the Washington Examiner slamming Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comment regarding a report out of San Fransisco. It was reported that petty theft/shoplifting in the Bay Area exceeded $1 billion in the month of November alone. AOC said this was a myth. Her own colleagues say she is lost in her own world and out of touch with reality.
The reason for this increase is retailers do not prosecute. Shoplifting has grown to “organized crime” status. The San Fransisco District Attorney has reversed his policy on shoplifting, stating he will increase petty theft/shoplifting prosecution once again. Unfortunately, he cannot prosecute if retailers do not seek prosecution.
If these lowlife’s understand they will be prosecuted, they may think twice next time. More prosecution means less shoplifting. Loss prevention decreases. Bottom line, hopefully, prices are reduced. Retailers must prosecute to the fullest extent of the law. It’s just sad our society has accepted this practice and chooses not to do anything about it.
JERRY BLACK
Grand Junction
Chocolate Walk now an annual disappointment
When my spouse, daughter and I moved to Grand Junction 20 years ago, we were totally beguiled by the downtown “Chocolate Walk,” which usually happened a week after the Parade of Lights. As one strolled down Main Street, there were choirs, string quartets and a horse-drawn hay ride. Most of the shops were open and serving hot chocolate or apple cider. Occasionally, Mr. and Mrs. Claus would turn up. We would always leave with a sense of warmth and community. But in the last decade or so, like snow in December, the tradition has melted away.
Last night we decided once again to participate in the Chocolate Walk. As we got downtown we could see that most of the shops were closed up. There were a few choirs strolling along Main Street, but very few visitors to enjoy them. No apple cider. No hay ride. No Santa. And that’s not very surprising since the event itself got no publicity.
It appears the torch has been passed to Palisade and Fruita who publicize their “Old Fashioned Christmases” weeks in advance and with much fanfare.
Granted, we still have the Parade of Lights, but much has been lost in not having a Main Street open and alive with Christmas cheer, with friendly shops and lots of music. Why the Downtown Development Authority has chosen to ignore this event, I do not understand. For my family and myself, it was a defining event in welcoming us to a new community that still embraced old-fashioned tradition. Now it has become an annual disappointment.
GREGORY GNESIOS
Grand Junction
Couldn’t enjoy craft fair with no one wearing masks
I am really disappointed with not being able to attend and support the Crafts & Art Fair at the Fruita Community Center.
I did attempt to attend. I went there at approximately noon with my oxygen and my mask, but when I went in there were so many people and so few masks that I turned around and left. I hope all of the people who attended without masks spent enough money to make up for those like me who are still very concerned about COVID spreading at functions like this. But then the vendors that I did see did not have masks on, either.
It’s so sad that so many Mesa County residents do not seem to care about the numbers of COVID cases rising again. What will it take? Only if a close family member dies? Or even has to live with the long-term effects? Sad.
MICKEY O’BRIEN
Fruita