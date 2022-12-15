Watching the recount I saw how secure elections are
I was privileged to witness Delta County’s 3rd Congressional District recount on Dec. 7 and 8. As with my poll watching and ballot counting experiences in November, I was impressed with the professionalism and dedication to detail of Delta County Clerk Teri Stephenson, her staff, and the election judges.
Also observing were rotating members of the Delta Republican party, an employee of the Colorado Secretary of State’s (SOS) office, and an employee of South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson’s office. It was interesting to learn that those last two folks were there because the SOS can observe any counts/recounts as part of their responsibilities, and that the minority party can also send someone to observe counts/recounts. Given that the CD3 race was never this close before, I could understand their interest!
Each election judge (one Republican and one Democrat) first filled out 10 test ballots to test the ballot counting machine. These were scanned into the machine to verify the count and to verify the “votes,” which the judges verified before moving on. Each agreed that the ballot counting machine counted their test ballots correctly. Then the real counting began!
The judges took turns feeding the ballot counting machine, and they and Teri participated in determining voter intent, if that intent wasn’t clear — for example, if neither candidate was voted for, or a legitimate or illegitimate write-in candidate was chosen (Marina Zimmerman versus Snoopy, for example).
It took almost two full days to recount the 16,123 ballots, but they got it done! I learned so much from doing this and encourage everyone to volunteer as a poll watcher or election judge so that you can see just what’s involved and how secure the process is.
CLARE HYDOCK
Delta
Are Boebert’s priorities what this district wants?
Rep. Lauren Boebert was quoted as saying in a speech, on the House floor, “We must defund the 87,000 IRS agents that the Democrats hired, increase domestic energy production, get to the bottom of Hunter Biden’s corruption and, of course, the big guy who’s at least compromised by 10%, reinstate the service men and woman who were shamefully discharged because they refused to take the COVID vaccine, reduce government spending and curb inflation, secure the southern border at which there is a complete invasion, and reduce the flow of China’s fentanyl into our communities.” She claims these are the conservative policies and values that Americans living in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma expect her to advocate in the next session of congress.
She seems to think “Hunter Biden’s corruption” affects me in anyway? She calls the President of the United States “the big guy,” really? So, when tens of thousands of IRS workers retire or leave without replacements; when there is no one answering the phones at the IRS; when tax cheats continue fleecing Americans, we’ll be better off? A “complete invasion” at the border hardly describes the real problems with immigration policy. This requires both parties, together, finally fixing a decades old problem. As to service men and women not following orders, it appears she has not served in the military. I did and I had no say in what the Army stuck in my arm or otherwise had me do. I’m sorry these service people found it so hard to protect themselves and others during a trying time.
Rather than continuing to spew her personal conservative values, name calling and other disrespect of elected officials, perhaps she could turn her attention to doing some real work to make things better for all Americans, especially residents in the Colorado 3rd Congressional District. She could keep in mind that more than half the voters did not want her as their representative. If even a third of the 3,000 or so voters that left their ballot unmarked in her race had voted for Frisk, I would not be writing this letter.
Her values are her values, but many people, who she is supposed to represent, do not share her values. We just want good governance from people displaying some integrity and kindness for others. Less retribution and more actual representation would not go amiss.