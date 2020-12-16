Supreme Court erred in dismissing Texas suit
When the Founding Fathers, representing their individual states, ordained the Constitution, they also breathed life into the Supreme Court. In so doing, its justices were granted the immense judicial power of the United States, specifically including original jurisdiction over controversies between two or more states, a state and the citizens of another state and citizens of different states.
In the recent case of Texas suing four “swing states” over federal violations involving voting irregularities related to the presidential election, the court dismissed Texas’ filing for “lack of standing.” There could not have been a more egregious error.
The court has established, rightly, numerous rules under which it and those appearing before it must operate. Excepting arbitrary and capricious actions (absent here) those rules do not and cannot apply to “standing” by the states.
Texas has standing because the Constitution declares it has standing. As its court of first resort, last resort and only resort, the Supreme Court must — must — provide a forum for Texas to air its plea. This bedrock state right is not variable, occasional, discretionary, dismissible or open to judicial pontification. It is plain, it is simple, and it is a duty imposed as a foundational condition of the court’s very existence.
The Supreme Court’s action was as cowardly and openly shameless as it was unforgivably shameful. With just 51 words, it brushed the case aside like an expired grocery store coupon. The effects, however, will not be so neatly bounded. Now shielded by highest precedent, the doors have been opened to a flood of brazen future constitutional abuses whose damaging effects are impossible to fully predict even in the darkest terms.
BUD MARKOS
Grand Junction
We must find a way to celebrate the lives of those lost to COVID
As of Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Mesa County Public Health reported that 64 residents of Mesa County have died from COVID-19. The virus contributed to the death of another 16 people.
Who were these people? All we know, based on the information that the health department can legally report, is the gender and approximate age of the deceased. To me, and probably to many other members of the community, it’s as though these people never existed. They’ve been reduced to statistics.
Who were these people? They were so much more than statistics. They were parents, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In life, they were likely valued co-workers, reliable neighbors, and cherished friends. Some were probably former teachers/coaches, others were faithful church members, and others were likely active in civic organizations.
In many cases, their loved ones did not get to hold their hands as they were dying. Because of public health restrictions during the pandemic, most of the funerals and other gatherings have been limited. Families haven’t had the usual community support as they mourn. Losing someone you love is always hard, but under these circumstances it has to be even harder.
It’s not right that the contributions of those who have died from/with COVID-19 go largely unrecognized by this community. Who were these people? Will the Daily Sentinel help us celebrate the lives of those we’ve lost by finding and telling their stories?
FRAN PARKER
Grand Junction
Wagner may have his critics, but he also has faithful readers
I learned a new word today — codswallop! Since I look forward to Rick Wagner’s and Ruben Navarrette’s columns and enjoy both immensely, I don’t plan to subscribe to The New York Times, but hey, Ms. Heller, to each his own.
PHYLLIS CROSS
Delta