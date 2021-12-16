Asking for more say in when students need masks
Years ago, Commissioner Janet Rowland spearheaded an initiative called “How are the Children?” It was modeled after the Masai warriors acknowledging the high value of their children’s wellbeing above all else. They would greet each other daily by asking “And, how are the children?” If the response was, “The children are well,” they understood there was peace and safety, ensuring the priorities of the young and powerless were in place.
As parents of children attending School District 51, we are asking, “How are the masked children?” Currently, “when a school reaches 2% or more student positivity, in order to try and slow any spread that may be happening within the school, the school practices universal masking for 14 calendar days (including weekends) and must drop below 1% student positivity for seven consecutive days in order to relax the universal masking protocol.”
We are asking for the district’s consideration to raise the 2% masking threshold and increase parental and educator choice regarding when masking occurs. We have seen how masking has impacted children. Learning is reduced and social emotional risk factors increase. Importantly, during these elementary school years, it is critical that young children enjoy school without the requirements of a mask. Also, the science is murky on the fidelity and efficacy of mask use with children when they are required to wear the masks indoors but may remove them on the playground. If the masking of children was the solution, all countries in the world would be following this protocol, which is not the case.
It is important to acknowledge the tough position this has been for the school district, the community and the world. However, if we place the masking of children as the utmost priority, too many children will fall through the cracks leaving them vulnerable to reduced academic performance and social emotional issues.
Our youngest learners specifically need to be able to communicate with each other and see their teacher’s entire face for successful literacy development. Positive and successful educational experiences need to be recognized and valued as equally important to fighting COVID. We cannot side swipe high-quality education in the name of masking children with the masks only providing little protection from COVID.
HILARY AHLSTROM, MARY BECK, KATIE EYRE, MERISHA HAWKS, HOLLY JACOBSON, AUBREY LEE, STEFANIE LONG and SHILEEN MOLDE
District 51 parents
Bob Dole was a great man and example of civility
This past week the United States of America held memorial services for Senator Bob Dole. Undeniably one of the greatest of the Greatest Generation. Friends, Hollywood luminary, Presidents, dignitaries from across the aisle and his own party, all came together to pay tribute to this great man. On the same day one of our past non-veteran Presidents made his own headline with the eloquent words “F___ him,” while referring to Benjamin Netanyahu, past prime minister of Israel. Why? Because Prime Minister Netanyahu had the audacity to congratulate President Biden on his election.
My how the United States has changed in 30 years. Do you think our children and grandchildren, don’t see this vulgarity? How can our schools be expected to teach civility and respect for all mankind? Where is the outrage from the churches and their congregations? Too many pew sitters think that the end justifies the means. I can promise all you mute Christians and pastors, that your Minister to the Presidents, Billy Graham, would not have sat silently by.
It is not about politics, it is not about government overreach, hanging chads or county clerks espousing conspiracies. It has nothing to do with masks or no masks. Nope, not about vaccinations either. It is simply about what you should have learned from a young age — treat others as you would have them treat you. I can think of no better example than that of Bob and Elizabeth Dole.
DANIEL MOORE
Fruita
Time to move past claims of election fraud
I appreciated the excellent letter you published from Republican elected official Sheila Reiner. Audit after audit has shown that our election was fair and accurate. Citizens from both parties have overseen and pored over every aspect of the election.
I am disgusted that a small, loud group insists on spending my hard-earned taxpayer money to keep recounting and recounting indefinitely. Curiously, they are not arguing that the election of their own politicians was fraudulent, just the election of candidates they do not like. They have had ample time to show any proof and have not been able to do so. Our democracy needs us to be better than that.
LEE CASSIN
De Beque