Nonlethal management should be used with wolves
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recently released their Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan. Their plan allows for wolves to be killed on protected public lands.
It is futile to bring wolves into the state if they are allowed to be killed. In an August 2022, statewide survey of 1,500 Colorado voters, nearly two-thirds said they believed that Colorado’s gray wolves should not be trophy hunted or trapped after they have returned to Colorado. The survey was weighted to Republicans and Western Colorado voters.
Colorado voters also approved Proposition 114, which calls for using scientific data when implementing the gray wolf restoration plan. It is time to embrace sound science. Scientific studies have shown that killing wolves does nothing to reduce livestock losses.
What is needed is nonlethal wolf stewardship instead of wolf management that allows killing. Nonlethal human-wildlife coexistence is key. Doing this will lead to a successful and sustainable wolf reintroduction for all concerned.
MICHAEL WENZL
Pueblo
Thank you to local pet store for rescuing dog
Thank you to Stefanie at Squeak n Chew Pet Supplies in Fruita! She not only rescued my dog from a dangerous situation, but went over and above taking care of my dog until I could reunite with him. And even took a picture of him ( even though he was very dirty) in their Christmas pet photo booth!
It is people like you that make the world a happier place simply by being nice and doing the right thing. Squeak n Chew Pet Supplies is a cute, friendly small local business and is located on US-6 in Fruita.
DEENA HAMILTON
Fruita
Voters have spoken and we should trust their decision
Congresswoman Boebert has now won four elections in a row. Perhaps this will put an end to the negative articles and opinions most often expressed by this newspaper and its staff.
If she chooses to run again in two years, it is hoped by then The Daily Sentinel will have a record of fair and factual reporting instead of biased comments concerning her service and simply trust the voters to make the proper decision!
L.W. HUNLEY
Grand Junction
Could Trump say to the Constitution ‘you’re fired’?
Asking for a friend who is probably going to be indicted; why can’t the ex-President terminate the Constitution? Honestly, if he can declassify Presidential documents, including entire dossiers marked TOP SECRET in big red letters by just glancing at them, can walk on water, heal lepers, and raise the dead (oops, my bad, that was a different fella), but who at the very least can order the invasion of the Capitol and personally flush governmental documents down the toilet (while arguing absolute immunity), then why cannot he also say to the U.S. Constitution, “you’re fired”?
This burning question clearly captivates legal scholars and GED certificate holders alike, and since my preliminary research seems equivocal (admittedly I rely on the constitutional ditty by Sandy Wilbur, known by children throughout the free world, which clearly states in the text: “[T]he creation of a nation with States’ cooperation needs our participation, so that we the people keep the land we love....”), then why not?
In other words, just because some people thought it was a stupid thing to say, or deranged, or a symptom of end stage brain failure, or a signal to certain groups, but he said it anyway because why not push the envelope a little and become an autocracy, plutocracy, or a division of the Trump organization controlled by his family? I merely ask the question, who’s game?
DAVID MUELLER
Grand Junction
Will going after Hunter Biden, IRS improve lives?
I am so glad that our newly re-elected Congresswoman Lauren Boebert plans to spend her time in Washington going after the IRS and Hunter Biden, rather than wasting her time on petty issues such as climate change, inflation, women’s rights, the environment and anything requiring too many words and too many syllables.
I can rest easy at night now knowing that Lauren Boebert is really working to improve the quality of my life here in the Grand Valley. We can all be proud.
GREGORY GNESIOS
Grand Junction