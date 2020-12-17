People avoid downtown over parking situation
I read with some interest the article in the Dec. 14 edition of The Daily Sentinel of the city and DDA entertaining the idea of making half of the parking area between Fourth and Fifth streets along Colorado Avenue a space for events, rather than parking.
I’ve also observed that pull-outs on Main Street have been taken by cold-weather outdoor dining. Even though I live eight blocks from Main Street, during cold weather I’m not willing to walk downtown to avoid not being able to find a parking space (even while meeting a friend for coffee, and setting a timer to avoid a parking ticket). When will the DDA learn that people avoid downtown over parking? I’ve never seen complaints over closing Main Street for events. However, I’ve heard many complaints overall of downtown affordable parking.
KIM SUTHERLAND
Grand Junction
Constitution does not declare that Texas has standing
In his letter (“Supreme Court erred in dismissing Texas suit”) Bud Markos spouts utter nonsense.
Obviously, “When the Founding Fathers ... ordained the Constitution, they also breathed life into the Supreme Court,” but did not adequately anticipate the seditious antics of a would-be autocrat and his enabling cultists who would abuse the courts in a futile effort to retain illegitimate, minority political power.
“In so doing, its justices were granted the immense judicial power of the United States, specifically including original jurisdiction over [only genuine cases and] controversies between two or more States ...” — but not over bogus “controversies” contrived for corrupt purposes (i.e., to promote lie-based grifting and wrangle a pardon for Texas’s attorney general (ABC News, “With Texas AG facing federal probe, lawsuit to help Trump comes amid whispers of pardons”, Dec. 10).
Moreover, the 11th Amendment (ratified on Feb. 7, 1795) states that “The Judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by Citizens of another State ...” Thus, the Constitution itself prohibited the Supreme Court from granting standing to the 18 AGs as individuals.
As States, “In the recent case of Texas [and 17 other States] suing four ‘swing states’ [Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin] over [purported] federal violations involving [non-existent] voting irregularities related to the presidential election, the court dismissed Texas’ filing for ‘lack of standing’ ” — which was in no way “egregious error.”
Contrary to Bud’s uninformed legal opinion, while Article III, Section 2, grants the Supreme Court original jurisdiction over inter-State claims, the Constitution does not “declare that Texas has ‘standing’ ”: a judicially-crafted doctrine that forestalls such frivolous lawsuits by requiring would-be plaintiffs to at least plead an actual and specific injury to a clearly-cognizable and legally protected interest — which Texas could not.
While Justices Alito and Thomas apparently would have granted Texas a hearing on the “standing” issue, the seven other justices — including three appointed by Trump himself — presumably concluded from the factual record developed in multiple lower court cases that there were no “voting irregularities” (much less, “widespread election fraud”) that could have injured Texas et al. and all nine unanimously denied any relief whatsoever.
Yet, The Daily Sentinel still publishes non-lawyer Bud’s dis-informing legal opinions. Why?
BILL HUGENBERG
Grand Junction
Vets should be prepared for a rude awakening over billing
I have been looking at my expenses for the last year and I noticed that I hadn’t received a bill from the Veterans Hospital since April, so I called the VA and finally got through to someone who had some information on the subject of billing.
Someone, in their infinite wisdom, decided that because of the COVID-19 pandemic that the VA wouldn’t be sending out bills until January 2021. That’s right, all the vets will receive a huge bill for eight months worth of services, operations and prescriptions.
I’ve had limited use, what with the quarantine going on since March, and my bill is up to $768 so far, and that’s not too bad, but there are a lot of vets in very poor health that are going to receive bills in the thousands. That is going to be a serious and devastating surprise financially to a lot of vets around the country.
I don’t know whose idea this was but I think it stinks.
ROY BAILEY
Fruita