Thankful for coverage of human interest stories
All of us who read The Daily Sentinel are so fortunate to benefit from the human interest, poignant and heartwarming stories written by Ann Wright.
In our world of so much controversy and as a nurse, I look forward to her most inspiring articles from the recent ones on Judy Vanderleist, the Grand Junction Symphony’s COVID-19 policy, our local bakeries and so many others which occur weekly. I applaud her literary talents and The Daily Sentinel for its recognition that human interest stories nourish all of our hearts and souls. Thank you!
KAREN HILDEBRANDT
Grand Junction
More coverage of bipartisanship needed
I remember living in the Denver area when Diana DeGette was first elected to Congress in the 1990s and rolling my eyes at another crazy liberal being elected to fill Pat Schroeder’s seat. For her first decade in office, she played a role similar to that of Representatives Ocasio-Cortez and Omar, but it appears that she found that trying to make sound policy for the American people is more important than making headlines. While Diana DeGette and I have substantially different political beliefs, I read her column in Sunday’s paper and came away with a little hope and one big question.
As she talked about all of the bipartisan bills making their way through Congress, I realized that I had not heard of one of these despite being a daily reader of The Daily Sentinel along with two other national news sources that fly in the moderate category.
My question to the editors of The Daily Sentinel is simply this: Why are you spending so much time covering Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert, with whom I am personal frustrated and disappointed with their need to have the spotlight due to uncivil behavior that I would never tolerate in a school classroom, and not helping me and other readers to see what bills our legislators are actually presenting and voting on that move our nation in a positive direction.
Please consider adding this coverage to the paper to help your readers become even better citizens.
STEVE BROWN
Grand Junction
Colorado: create a bank for marijuana industry
After the Dec. 6 House Rules Committee hearing, where pending FY2022 legislation was not amended, (as proposed by Colorado U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter) to include the Colorado marijuana industry’s banking dilemma, the time is now for the State of Colorado to provide a legal pathway for the Colorado marijuana/hemp industry to lawfully bank it’s cash by creating a state-owned Bank of Colorado — not unlike The Bank of North Dakota.
Under North Dakota state law the bank is the State of North Dakota itself, doing business as The Bank of North Dakota. The bank is the only legal depository for all state funds. The state and its agencies are required to place their funds in the bank, helping it hold 15% of the total deposits of banks operating within the state. Profits from the bank are either deposited in North Dakota’s general fund, or are used to support economic development in the state. Profits of $585 million have been deposited into the North Dakota general fund since the bank’s inception.
The bank was established in the early 20th century to promote agriculture, commerce and industry in the state. It has received praise and media attention in the wake of the financial crisis of 2008-09 and for their actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By creating, under the 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, a similar state-owned Bank of Colorado, Colorado’s marijuana and hemp entrepreneur’s cash could be lawfully deposited in the Colorado state-owned bank. Then among other state wide investments, the bank could purchase bundled mortgage backed securities from the Colorado Housing Finance Authority (CHFA).
CARL MCWILLIAMS
Glenwood Springs
Squaw Mountain reminds of other naming dispute
So Squaw Mountain is going to get a new non-derogatory native name, and everything squaw in the U.S. is to be renamed. I’m not sure my squaw will go along with that, since just like the Native Americans she does the cooking, laundry, makes the bed, etc.
Regardless, the squaw issue reminds me we used to have a U.S. Geographic and Place Names Commission to handle such things. Maybe we still do.
In San Francisco about 40 years ago, on the maps was a pasture named “Whore House Flats,” a relic of the gold rush days. The Commission thought it unseemly. They renamed it “Naughty Girl Meadow.”
For all I know it’s still the name, but I’m going to have someone look it up. Maybe it’s Cow Hollow today?
KEN JOHNSON
Cape Cod, Massachusetts