We need change starting with how we run elections
One of the things I’ve learned over the last 20 years is how much America needs change. Change should come in a variety of places and I’m incapable of making the all-inclusive list.
One thing I don’t understand is how “originalists” of today’s Supreme Court and their tenaciously-argued concepts can push aside the Founding Fathers recognition that “amendments” would be a necessary component for the United States of America to successfully address future conditions they could not see from their 18th century perspective.
I recommend reading the following article from National Public Radio: . It reviews past election processes that defined a time frame that took weeks and months to complete — counting votes, getting on horses or other time-consuming travel means to gather together and execute final election results and decisions. Americans recognized these changing conditions and one third of the way through the 20th century approved the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.
Further, this article accurately reports that now, many means of travel and communication have continued to change in our society. Again we should change, and should have changed before now, so lame ducks and their appointed cohorts will be more limited in what they can do and the time they have to do it in — executively ordering environmental, procedural, and economic policies. Perhaps lifetime justice approvals by the Senate should be prohibited during the time while we wait for our voted results to be implemented and inaugurated. This may also point to an increasingly strong justification for a change that removes lifetime appointments for justices, and substitutes defined terms, say 18 years.
The McConnell-led Senate is now hurrying through justice-approving decisions, pushed by the recent presidential election and the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff elections. I think there’s another thing we need to change, not mentioned in the NPR article. That is, we should abandon plurality voting. Georgia’s situation is one step in that direction; they require a majority. They didn’t have it for either Senate seat last month and they will have a runoff election on Jan. 5, 2021. The voting process should be changed to Approval Voting or Ranked Choice Voting (a.k.a. Instant Runoff Voting) so when we speak, our choices 1. More fairly represent the consensus of all those who vote, and 2. Can be implemented relatively promptly, rather than waiting, and paying, for a runoff that’s weeks or months after any election that didn’t reach a majority result. Maine and Alaska, and a slew of cities, some in Colorado, have instituted these election procedures. We should review this and follow them. In fact, the original Grand Junction City Charter, approved in 1909, instituted a Ranked Choice Voting process under the guidance of James Bucklin, a lawyer and a founder of Grand Junction. Let’s bring that back to Grand Junction, and spread it to Mesa County and to all of Colorado.
RANDY SPYDELL
Grand Junction
Trump will exit White House responsible for many deaths
Last March 2020 Donald Trump told newsman Bob Woodward (taped) that COVID-19 was lethal and highly communicable. Yet afterward he publicly and frequently lied about the virus. Since then, in large part because of those blatant lies and his gross malfeasance, close to 300,000 Americans have died (and counting). South Korea, with their first case the same day as ours, has had 572 dead.
Which of these two legal definitions of murder (from Wikipedia) better fits? Involuntary manslaughter is murder as “the result of recklessness or negligence.” Depraved-heart murder is when an “individual acts with a depraved indifference to human life.” Take your pick. Either way Trump spends the rests of his life in prison. No wonder he wants to pardon himself.
DEKE HUYLER
Palisade
Thiessen’s advice for Biden to credit Trump is off the mark
The Marc Thiessen piece from the Washington Post advising Biden to give Trump credit for the COVID vaccine is another manifestation of journalistic ignorance.
Pfizer’s vaccine was developed by a German lab, BioNtech, and manufactured and distributed by Pfizer. All done without any assistance from Trump and the U.S. government. They did it with corporate funds and their own scientific expertise so that they would not have to deal with government oversight, politics, posturing and misinformation.
Operation Warp Speed and Trump helped only in belatedly demanding federal emergency approval of their vaccine.
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction