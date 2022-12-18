Orchard Mesa Pool saved my life, keeps kids safe

My name is Rhonda Bates and I live in Orchard Mesa. In 2009, I was in a roll-over accident on I-70 close to the Colorado-Kansas state line. As a result of the accident, I became a quadriplegic. I made it my goal to be as physically active as I had energy to do so. The Orchard Mesa Pool is the only reason I am alive today, because most quadriplegic’s life span is only five years. The Orchard Mesa Pool has been my sanctuary because it is the only time I have the freedom to get out of my wheelchair.