My name is Rhonda Bates and I live in Orchard Mesa. In 2009, I was in a roll-over accident on I-70 close to the Colorado-Kansas state line. As a result of the accident, I became a quadriplegic. I made it my goal to be as physically active as I had energy to do so. The Orchard Mesa Pool is the only reason I am alive today, because most quadriplegic’s life span is only five years. The Orchard Mesa Pool has been my sanctuary because it is the only time I have the freedom to get out of my wheelchair.
My two sons and daughter took swim lessons at the Orchard Mesa Pool, giving them life-saving skills, which they did need later on in life. When my oldest son was 16 years old, he jumped off the railroad bridge West of the Fifth Street bridge, into the Colorado River. My son was able to swim to the shore because he knew how to swim. Another time, when I took my sons to the Wet and Wild Water Park in Las Vegas, Nevada, my youngest son — who was eight at the time — was separated from us. When we finally found him, he had gone down the highest water slide by himself and he wasn’t afraid to do so because he knew how to swim. Both of my sons also jumped off cliffs into the Pot Holes in Dominguez Canyon near Delta when they were teenagers. I never worried about them because they knew how to swim. The Pot Holes are now closed because of drownings. My daughter rode an inner tube down the Uncompahgre River near Montrose without permission and luckily she had no problems because she knew how to swim.
The Orchard Mesa Pool is the only indoor swimming facility in the Grand Junction area. Otherwise, the residents of Grand Junction are limited to swimming only from Memorial Day to Labor Day at the other swimming facilities offered by the city of Grand Junction. With an area as big as Grand Junction, an indoor swimming facility that is open year-round is greatly needed.
Orchard Mesa Pool is a vital part of the community, serving children, seniors, organized therapy groups, fitness groups, the special needs people, and the Veterans Hospital. Closing the pool would leave a significant void in the community, especially for residents with limited financial access to other facilities, the aging population with a fixed income, and those who walk to the Orchard Mesa Pool due to lack of transportation.
RHONDA BATES
Grand Junction
Capitalism leads to more freedom and prosperity
Why is capitalism superior to its alternatives?
It’s a system of rights. It acknowledges that individuals own their lives and may, through their own choice, voluntarily trade value for value with others. It is absent coercion and force, making it the most moral social system.
We often hear statements like “health care is a right.” Our founding fathers understood that our rights come from God and are universal, regardless of race, creed, or country of origin. Capitalism understands that your perceived right to something will never violate someone else’s rights. That is why it’s absent of coercion. If you think you have a right to health care, you are, in effect, forcing a medical provider to give you their labor/services, potentially against their will. We have the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, among other rights. Our life is our own, and we have the right to live it with freedom.
Forcing others to provide for or create happiness for us is not part of the equation. That is up to each of us as individuals. Capitalism states that exchanging goods, capital, or labor should be voluntary and considered a win-win by both parties. Forcing someone to provide you with a good or service that violates their conscience violates their rights. James Madison, one of our founding fathers, went as far as to state that our conscience is our most sacred property. Being forced into a transaction that violates our conscience is immoral and violates personal property rights.
To summarize some of the more critical components of capitalism: it’s a system that values and promotes voluntary mutual trade, respects private property rights, flourishes under limited government, respects the rule of law, emphasizes trading value for value, and that individuals own their lives. When we understand what capitalism is and the principles which drive its engine, we should better appreciate its morality and freedom and why it’s been the catalyst for the most wealth production and improvements in quality of life for the last century. It is the system that has lifted more people out of abject poverty or any other economic system.