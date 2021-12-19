Board of Education must work together, seek advice
Tuesday’s School Board meeting revealed an alarming potential precedent— a lack of promised transparency. Three board members appear to have met privately, had discussions and made decisions before the public meeting. A private decision was apparently made to seek legal council from a law firm outside of our own area.
Dr. Diana Sirko, superintendent of schools, showed that it was more cost effective to hire a lawyer as a District 51 employee. This was a cost-saving measure and one that kept legal representation rooted in our community, not out-sourced for other possible agendas.
Board Member Angela Lema stated, “Most of us don’t have any experience at all.” This is a self-proclaimed statement that implies that advice would be welcomed from those with past experience and that input from stakeholders would be sought after and welcomed.
As elected board members, you have the responsibility to be open, on the record and work as a complete board. Were Tuesday’s actions transparent? Did the novice board members act in the best interest of the district? Perhaps this was simply a rookie mistake.
There are many professionals with experience that do work for District 51. They have a lot to offer. I suggest you learn from them and work as a complete entity, not as a group of three.
District should keep legal services in-house
As a retired teacher, I care deeply about our school district and it’s success. I watched the campaigns of our newly elected school board members. They talked constantly about “transparency” and “fiscal responsibility.”
I find it quite distressing that in their first moves as board members they were neither transparent nor fiscally responsible. How is it transparent for three members to, apparently, meet and make a decision about hiring a new law firm without informing the public or their fellow board members?
Were district leaders who most often need to utilize legal services as part of their job (human resources, special education, truancy, etc.) consulted as to their needs?
I also don’t see how it is fiscally responsible to hire a legal firm from Colorado Springs when the very reason the district stopped using a locally contracted firm and hired a lawyer as a district employee was to save the district hundreds of thousands of dollars. If this firm in Colorado Springs does cost the district the estimated $400k per year, are board members aware of how many teachers could be hired for that cost? The amount of technology and other materials that could provide students?
The new board members say they care about students. Then keep our money here locally and put it into our schools, not in the pockets of lawyers on the Front Range.
Keeping Santa healthy is no small task
I was an apprentice elf in 2018 and on the journeyman’s test I answered, “bringing fun to all is our most important job.”
In 2019, my apron pockets held sanitizing wipes, for our most important job is keeping the Big Guy healthy. All season we elves wipe the hands of little one who cough and sneeze as we fight off the common cold, the flu and the Norovirus.
Most of us remember 2020 as the season of plexiglass and diligent precautions. It is now 2021 and a new system is in place. The little ones sit on a bench while visiting the Big Guy. This position keeps the Big Guy safe and it protects the little ones’ space.
As an elf, I explain this system to all the visitors and I enjoy hearing parents reinforce these instructions to their children.
On a busy day, a woman with kids by her side loudly reiterates these instructions and then with the same volume sneers this is destroying a tradition. In a twisted fit, she is led away by a companion.
This improved system is not destroying a tradition of sitting on the Big Guy’s lap. This honored tradition is in the children’s home where they can sit on mom or dad’s lap, their real Santa.
Our upright elected leaders and our educated medical officials are asking for our support in quieting the deniers and disrupters. It is too easy to find coziness in lies.
In the beginning, I like many others, saw the numerous ways this pandemic could go. Most of us see the hospitals gasping under the unfair strain of deniers. Deniers and disrupters participate in the letters to the editors. To those deniers I say, it is small to be offended by perceived unfairness, it is small to falsely stand in the way. It is bigger to be with those leading to the betterment for all. Please be big and kind and join us.
