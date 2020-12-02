Government is why there’s no faith in government
In the Friday (Nov. 27) Commentary section of the Daily Sentinel, two liberal letter writers, Mr.Hugenberg and Mr. Sullivan, stated there had been no election fraud. I would like to take issue with their letters.
No, Mr. Hugenberg, Rick Wagner’s column on the election results and COVID restrictions did not leave many with no faith in government. The government’s own actions, especially when in Democratic hands, have repeatedly shown why we have no faith in our government. Whether it be by trying to take over our health-care system, sending an airplane load of cash to the mullahs in Iran, to investigating the Trump presidency using documents provided by Hillary Clinton, or any of the many government intrusions into our lives.
Mr. Hugenberg’s explanation for the many thousands of votes cast by Democrats (after standing in lines for hours) to only vote for president and skip the rest the of the ballot is laughable.
As far as Mr. Wagner’s personal credibility on COVID-19, I would point out that Dr. Fauci said in the beginning that this virus was not serious and has been on both sides of the mask-wearing issue. How about this as a thought: Why doesn’t the government endeavor to put out the latest and best information on COVID-19 and let the people decide about mask wearing, going to church, getting together for holidays, and every other aspect of our lives instead of opting to become involved in our personal lives.
Finally, Mr. Sullivan, it appears that Democrats have rigged this election and that is a reality that will come out. President Trump and his “cronies” have not created doubt in the election. That was done by the election itself and the widespread use of mail-in ballots. Perhaps Sen. Gardner is freely expressing his opinion without fear by not voicing his thoughts because he, too, believes this election is a sham and believes the results need to be overturned. I would think that Mr. Sullivan would want to stand up for our “most sacred pillars of our democracy” and make sure that this was for sure “a free and fair election” by giving the opposing side time to vet the results.
MICHAEL HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Coronavirus vaccines should be free for all Americans
Since the start of the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. government has funneled more than $10 billion in taxpayer dollars to pharmaceutical companies for a vaccine. The Moderna vaccine was 100% taxpayer funded; Moderna spent zero of its own dollars on it. Of the $2.5 billion it received, $1 billion initially funded the research and development and $1.5 billion was granted to secure doses in advance, with no guarantee that vaccines will be affordable.
Typically, taxpayers pay for about 80% of drug research. Almost every new drug begins with NIH-funded labs. The three main funding sources for pharmaceutical research are: National Institute for Health (NIH), university labs (often funded by taxpayers), and non-profit organizations.
Often the private drug firms enter the picture only after the public has paid for the development and clinical trials of new treatments.
No corporation owns the vaccines, yet. We need governments and multilateral organizations working together to direct as many companies and institutions as possible to produce and distribute the vaccines.
Every one of the vaccines are the people’s vaccine, funded with tax dollars. The coronavirus vaccines should be free for all Americans, regardless of their ability to pay.
JAN PHILLIPS
Durango
Fitness centers are a solution, not a problem, in pandemic
As several counties across the state move to level red restrictions on Colorado’s COVID-19 dial, it is paramount we do everything possible to keep essential resources available to the community. And that should include local fitness facilities.
Maintaining your mental, physical and social health is crucial in the fight against COVID-19. Local business owners in the fitness industry, like me, are grateful our local and state leaders realize gyms are a part of the solution — not the problem — to this pandemic. The recent changes to the dial restrictions allowing gyms to continue their indoor operations, albeit at a much lower capacity, means we are still able to provide an essential service that will keep our members healthy.
Now all Coloradans must do their part to support local businesses, including local fitness centers, and avoid mandatory closures should we face another stay-at-home order.
Wear your mask, practice physical distancing and avoid social gatherings. These are the three most important things we can do to slow the spread of the virus in our communities. The holidays are a typically stressful time, and the addition of these restrictions will make this season even more difficult.
This year, prioritize exercise as a way to combat seasonal anxiety, depression and negative moods. Exercising releases endorphins that boost our mood and self-confidence and ward off feelings of depression and anxiety.
BRETT McGLOTHIN
Planet Fitness franchisee
Grand Junction