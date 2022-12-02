I hope an agreement can be reached to keep pool open
I am 78 years old, and have a membership to the Orchard Mesa Pool. I enjoy using this facility for recreational use and keeping myself active and fit. I have loved swimming all of my life and having the ability to use this beautiful pool year-round is a great option. The high school I graduated from had a pool and swimming was a required course. I think it is very important for young kids to learn how to swim, and as this is the only indoor pool in the city, it fills an important need.
I have been keeping up with the discussion by the school district, the city of Grand Junction, and the county as to who, what and how to deal with the pool issues. I do not know all the facts and history surrounding the pool needs and management, but one question comes to mind as I see this issue unfold as told through the articles in the Sentinel. The key question is: Is the pool really a necessity? If so, and I believe that it is of great importance for the community, then I think the three negotiating parties need to find a way to keep it open at least until a good solution is found, like the plan for a new community recreation center that hopefully will include a swimming pool.
As a past small business owner, I had to deal with finding solutions to many and varied problems that came up. It appears to me that the three governing agencies are trying to find a ways to avoid what is necessary at this time. My hope is that they will come to a good long-term solution that satisfies short term needs, as well as the long-term need for the community.
JAMES B. SOLOMON
Palisade
The House will pursue grievances, not real issues
If the recount in the 3rd District election establishes a win for Lauren Boebert over Adam Frisch, we can only hope that she is capable of learning something from her slim victory.
I previously wrote that a vote for Republicans in the House is a vote for legislative inactivity. Recently the House Republican Caucus met and Leader McCarthy announced that the new majority would pursue a grievance agenda. Investigations of Hunter Biden and other administration officials are slated to begin. According to a Republican House spokesmen, they have identified 42 persons in the administration they intend to subpoena and question. Most folks who voted for these House members couldn’t begin to name 42 officials serving in the government.
What happened to inflation at the supermarket, crime, high gas prices and the other things Republicans promised to make better? Are investigations and potential impeachments of Biden and other government officials the reason these people were elected? Are we going to continue to hear about election fraud? The American people rejected most of the extreme politicians running in this past election. Kari Lake being a prime example. Every day we hear from reasonable Republicans that extremism and poor choices in candidates cost them the so-called “red wave.”
Nevertheless, the very first priority of the new House majority is to revive every possible grievance they have against Democrats and pursue them at the expense of ignoring the real problems of Americans. In my last letter, I asked if anyone could name one piece of legislation that Republicans pushed through that actually improved the lives of ordinary people (not billionaires or large corporations). My hope is that Boebert doesn’t join the crazy wing of the House majority, as she has in the past. The country does have real problems including gun violence and climate change, along with inflation and crime that need to be addressed.
Maybe if we live through two more years of grievance politics and legislative inactivity, Republicans throughout the country will join independents and Democrats in electing people who actually want to govern and solve problems. Again, I can only hope.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Adam Frisch should save us the expense of a recount
Kristi Burton Brown is right. Aspen Adam disqualified himself from public office, not only by his (alleged) infidelity, but even more so by capitulating to blackmail in order to cover up his infidelity.
If Colorado Democrat Chairwoman Morgan Carrol has any integrity, she should also demand the right thing and publicly call on Frisch to withdraw from this race.
Did Adam Frisch really mean what he said?
“The likelihood of this recount changing more than a handful of votes is very small”.. . “We are not asking for this recount ...” he said, turning supporters away from donating to his campaign for the effort. “Please save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children,” he added.
If Adam Frisch really means what he said, he can save many people a lot of time and trouble, and the taxpayers a good deal of money by simply withdrawing. He can withdraw at any time until the Secretary of State orders the recount, and thereby eliminate the mandate for any recount.
What will it be Adam? If your word is good, and not just typical political rhetoric, why not save a lot of unnecessary time, labor and expense by simply withdrawing?