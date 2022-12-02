I hope an agreement can be reached to keep pool open

I am 78 years old, and have a membership to the Orchard Mesa Pool. I enjoy using this facility for recreational use and keeping myself active and fit. I have loved swimming all of my life and having the ability to use this beautiful pool year-round is a great option. The high school I graduated from had a pool and swimming was a required course. I think it is very important for young kids to learn how to swim, and as this is the only indoor pool in the city, it fills an important need.