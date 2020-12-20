Interior nominee is the caretaker we need
We are thrilled with the nomination of Deb Haaland to be secretary of the Interior in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.
Finally a Native American on our upcoming Cabinet for the first time! She is a 35th-generation New Mexican and a member of the Laguna Pueblo. She loves our land and has respect for our planet.
For far too long humans have been taking and taking without care of what we are doing to this sacred land. We need to listen to the voice of this woman who has been calling for us to take care of this planet as it takes care of us.
Our grandchildren will thank us.
BOBBIE and BOZ BOSWORTH
Grand Junction
City-produced calendar omits recognition of infamous date
Why doesn’t the city of Grand Junction feel it’s important to remember our service members by putting Pearl Harbor Day, Dec 7, on the city calendar? I’ve called year after year asking about it. I get various excuses and promises to include it the next year to no avail. How sad!
EILEEN HART
Grand Junction
Be mindful of the great job our postal workers are doing
I would like to commend all the postal carriers here in the Grand Junction area, as well as across the country, for an extraordinary job of collecting and delivering the mail, particularly in these uncertain times of COVID-19, coupled with the demands of the holiday season.
They are so dedicated to serving our citizens by working long hours and handling large mail orders, despite being under-funded and lacking appropriate numbers of personnel. For many people who are alone during the holidays, as well as due to the COVID-19 virus, receiving a card or letter from a loved one is their only connection with another person. In place of human person-to-person contact, a card or letter is the next best thing. We need to recognize the value of postal carriers in our everyday lives, and maybe give them a friendly wave when we see them driving their trucks to and from our mail boxes.
Wishing all postal carriers a very happy holiday season, good health, and continued prosperity in the years ahead.
YVONEE SPAULDING
Grand Junction
Elections have consequences
Just last month Biden won the race for president and the first “whoops” of what we’ve done was published in Thursday’s Sentinel.
Biden campaigned on stopping drilling for fossil fuel. The local tax base will shrink and have to be covered by local tax payers. The cost of electricity will rise as will natural gas cost.
As president Obama said many times, “Elections have consequences.”
GARY MONTGOMERY
Grand Junction
Let’s all do our part to end pandemic by taking vaccine
As stated in the Dec. 10 edition of the Sentinel, a recent COVID-19 poll found that 45% of Coloradans would wait to get the vaccine. The reasons for this decision and perceptions of the individuals polled are not known. As a retired RN, this makes me concerned.
To end this pandemic we must achieve herd immunity and the only way to do this is to get the vaccine, if eligible. If you are unsure or have had previous severe reactions to vaccines, a discussion with your doctor or nurse practitioner should be your next step. If you have had COVID-19 already, a vaccine might still benefit you because according to the CDC, after illness, getting COVID-19 a second time is possible.
Yes, this vaccine is new, but we should all feel confident that clinical trials in humans have found it safe and effective. The CDC states that you cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine because “none of the vaccines currently in development in the United States contain live virus.” Two doses a few weeks apart will be required for full protection. Check with your provider before you stop wearing your mask for advice on the timing of this. Mild symptoms, such as fever, are expected after the vaccine, but this shows building immunity.
Let’s pull together and all do our part to end this pandemic and return to productive, normal lives again.
VIRGINIA BAIKEWICZ
Grand Junction
Applying rules of parenting, reader can’t accept Biden
I can never accept Biden as my president. It would violate the rules by which my wife and I raised four sons. Telling us the truth if they erred, at worst, would make us angry and could cause them pain in their gluteus maximus. Lying to us, however, would cause us to never trust them again.
RONALD BRAUKHOFF
Grand Junction