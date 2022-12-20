Why a wide distribution of wolves will help ecosystem
Wolves need Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, and the Rockies need wolves. That’s the essential premise and promise of Proposition 114 — restoring a natural balance that has been lost since the 75 years of their extirpation from Colorado.
Wolves have profoundly positive ecosystem impacts. At the top of the food web, they have a positive effect on prey species and, in combination with other keystone species such as American beavers, can protect plant life, restore wetlands, promote biodiversity, bolster aquatic habitat, and even increase water quantity in the ecosystems where they roam.
Wolf predation actually benefits elk herds. By selectively removing the weak and diseased, wolves slow and potentially stop the spread of disease, such as chronic wasting disease. And 27 years of evidence from the Northern Rockies informs that wolves have not harmed the livestock industry — with about 1,900 wolves alongside 2,000,000 cattle, about 148 cattle are lost to wolves annually and producers are compensated for losses — just as they would be in Colorado.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners will soon be deciding on a wolf management plan. Commissioners should insist that the plan enable both a sustainable wolf population and a population with wide geographic distribution. Best available science directs that a self-sustaining population in Colorado requires a minimum of 750 wolves.
The “Colorado Wolf Restoration Plan,” put forward by conservation and wildlife groups, identifies 13 zones, located on public lands on the Western Slope, for wolves to be reintroduced and re-establish themselves.
Wolf packs established in at least 10 of those 13 zones would accomplish a healthy distribution of wolves across the Western Slope and enable connectivity and genetic exchange to ensure a vibrant statewide wolf population.
Because wolves are routinely slaughtered in Wyoming, and because Mexican wolves are legally prohibited from venturing north of Interstate 40 in New Mexico, Colorado populations are functionally isolated and at risk of genetic inbreeding, unless populations are sufficiently robust and connected.
Nearly 12 million acres of prime wolf habitat are present on Colorado’s Western Slope. Most of these lands need wolves. Wolves enhance biodiversity. A basic tenet of Conservation Biology is that the most resilient ecosystems are those with a full complement of native biodiversity.
As climate change continues to impact Colorado and biodiversity is lost, wolves should be encouraged to do their part in healing native ecosystems and increasing resiliency across Colorado’s West Slope.
DELIA MALONE
Redstone
Bike lane is a good project, but why not do it earlier?
Thank you, Mesa County, for adding a bicycle shoulder along South Camp Road between Monument Road and Rimrock Road. It will make this 0.6 mile stretch of the Tour of the Moon loop much safer for riders.
But I have a question. Why in the world was this not done a couple of summers ago in conjunction with the resurfacing of the entire length of South Camp?
It would have been cheaper, less impactful to local traffic, and delivered a better, more uniform, and seamless surface, rather than the obvious add-on patchwork it is.
According to a Google search, the optimum temperature for asphalt paving is between 50 degrees Fahrenheit and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, both air and ground.
Anything below 50 degrees will result in poor bonding, with resulting brittleness, chipping, and cracking. Surely the county engineers know this.
This road project has been occurring for the last month or so with daytime temperatures in the 30s and low 40s with a couple of 20s sprinkled in.
So, no one should be surprised when it prematurely starts breaking apart, costing taxpayers additional money.
However, the bigger overall issue is the lack of incentive by government, all levels of government, to strive for efficiency and excellence.
Unfortunately, this is yet another example of that old adage “ Good enough for government work.” Sad.
CURTIS COMEAU
Grand Junction
Fusion accomplishment opens door for clean energy
Congratulations to the government agencies of the National Nuclear Security Administration and the scientists at the National Ignition Facility for the successful fusion experiment.
This brilliant discovery opens the door for carbon-free energy. After 60 years and billions of investment dollars by American taxpayers, once again, we lead the way.
The next step will be those public-private partnerships that bring this discovery to practical use by building the infrastructure.
I think we often forget about everything our government does for us.
Public servants are the biggest slice of our government and we all deserve it to run smoothly, predictably, and without political bias.
TANYA TRAVIS
Grand Junction