Thank you for anonymous, generous holiday gift
Recently my sister and I were enjoying lunch at our local Outback Steakhouse when a stranger approached our table and handed us a $50 gift card for the Outback. His only comment was, “I hope this makes your Christmas a little bit better.”
We were shocked and surprised for such an unexpected act of kindness. Our server informed us the gentleman, with only the name “Casey” on the card, bought them for everyone in the restaurant, including the staff.
The true spirit of Christmas is alive and well in Grand Junction. Thank you, Casey, wherever you are!
CARLA JENSEN
Grand Junction
School board comments respectful, useful
I was pleased to see the orderly and respectful presentation of comments at Tuesday night’s District 51 School Board meeting. (I watched most of it online).
A couple of things. I liked the suggestion that advisory committees be appointed to discuss district issues and then present their feedback to the board. For example, most comments last night were in support of removing all COVID mandates, mainly masking. This would be an excellent item for a smaller group of diverse backgrounds to hash through to look further at all aspects of this hot topic. This is an opportunity that only democracy provides.
The problem to solve here is that our hospitals are in trouble because staff is exhausted and the high number of COVID patients is the reason. School district staff is also worn out.
So what do we do? This is our community and we should be able to figure out a solution if we’re all about local control.
Another very lucid remark came from someone who congratulated the new board and commended their willingness to hear from everyone, but with the very clear reminder that now they represent our entire community. They cannot just act under the commission of a few.
That said, they did a good job.
Let’s keep talking and let’s keep moving forward.
PAULA M. ANDERSON
Grand Junction
School board comments repetitive, went too long
Anyone who has run a meeting advises the audience that if they are to get up and speak, they shouldn’t be repeating what has already been said, with the caveat that the person running the meeting may cut them off for the sake of order and time management.
Apparently nobody on the school board got that memo, and they simply (maybe it’s because they have already picked sides in the argument) let one side go on and on, ad nauseam at the latest school board meeting held in Grand Junction.
To those obsessed with not wearing a mask, or not getting vaccinated, or both, and if you were one of the folks groaning in the audience when a physician asking for your help spoke, here is what I suggest. If you, your spouse, your parent or grandparent, or your own child gets sick with COVID, how about you refuse any medical treatment offered. What do you say? Please don’t take up a valuable hospital bed.
DAVID LURYE
Grand Junction
How to get people back into the workforce
In the local news it was reported that there are positive signs for Grand Junction and Mesa County’s economic out- look and update.
The problem is how to get people back in the workforce. When I was 18 years old, I had to work to make a living. There wasn’t much choice on waiting around for a few years to get the choice job with paid holidays, weekends off, vacation, time off at the drop of a hat, paid sick time off or paid health insurance. And still complain on how bad it is.
I had to work many years without any of the benefits mentioned. I worked 50 or more years of my life without missing much time from work because I needed a paycheck to live.
I had to take work that was available, not wait around for my specialized want of a job.
The problem mentioned in the news has been going on way before the pandemic. The government in place now is responsible for what is happening now to the economy.
The taxpayers who are working and buying or own a home are paying for the fantasy spending the government in place is forcing on us now. But if that’s what is said in the news most of the time, that’s what people like. Even The Daily Sentinel promotes it in some articles.
RAFAEL SALAZ
Grand Junction