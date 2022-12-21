Thanks for all involved with Veterans Parade
The Veterans Committee of the Western Slope would like to thank all of the organizations who participated in the Veterans Parade on Nov. 12. Thanks also to community members who attended the parade and honored those who served.
We had a wonderful spread of units: from single vets in classic cars to busloads of clients and workers from the VA. It was a true representation of our community’s support for and love of veterans.
We are happy to recognize four organizations for special honor:
Best Band
Grand Junction High School “Tiger Pride” Marching Band
Best Youth Group
Colorado West 4H
Most Inspirational Unit
Grand Valley Nurses Honor Guard
Most Patriotic Unit
Grand Junction Veterans Health Care System
A final, special, thank you to the many volunteers from numerous organizations who helped plan, organize and run the parade.
RICK PETERSON
Chair, Veterans Committee of the Western Slope
Questions about the type of deed county is seeking
It sounds like Mesa County found an ideal location to locate certain growing county services where the current Faith Heights Church is located, and at an acceptable price based on The Daily Sentinel article outlining the deal.
I was sorry to read, however, that a decision to go forward was stopped by a discussion on what type of deed would be required from the Church. It is true that a Special Warranty Deed only warrants against defects created during the ownership of the seller, whereas a General Warranty Deed protects against any defects created by the current owner as well but also against any and all defects created by prior owners as well.
The Sentinel’s article recounted how the county had previously purchased several lots recently for its future space demands, but costs prevented using this land. Perhaps unknown to the commissioners was that all these parcels near 1st Street and Rood Avenue, acquired in 2021 and 2022, were acquired by Mesa County using Special Warranty Deeds. So, why try to draw a distinction at this time about the type of deed necessary?
If there was ever a future claim on title, wouldn’t the county be better off seeking remedy from a large national title insurance company that issued its title policy on the land, rather than seeking remedy against the church or prior owners’ estates? Perhaps the County Attorney has already advised the commissioners to this matter.
ROBERT REECE
Grand Junction
Neither religion nor science are the answer on their own
It appears that Dostoevsky’s 19th century children of “disbelief and doubt” (‘The Possessed” by Fyodor Dostoevsky — 1871) exist in the 21st century. Despair reigns due to conflicts between a disappearing past and a terrifying future. Faulty beliefs driven by fear, anger, political idolatry, resentment and fanaticism abound. Some extremist ideologues actually conclude that mankind is not worth saving.
History demonstrates that questions concerning beliefs, morality and the meaning of human existence are not resolved by political posturing or revolution. But some supporters of Christian nationalism today say: “Blessed are the politically powerful, for theirs is the kingdom of God and Blessed are the culture warriors, for they will be called the children of God.” This is in stark contrast to Jesus’s admonition to love God and neighbor as one’s self.
Neither rigid religious orthodoxy nor faith in science and reason offer ultimate remedies for societal ills. Something more than rational thought is required. Is love a solution? Is the free-will choice of the radical teaching of a Jewish apocalyptic prophet just naive wishful thinking or does it merit consideration? I choose the latter. You decide.
DALE C. STAPLETON
Grand Junction
Why are our roads left torn up for such a long time?
Why do road construction crews seem to have a bad reputation here? Maybe it’s because they rip everything up and then leave it for weeks, months, years.
Remember E road being closed for nearly two years? I’m sure people that live near there were impressed by the speed in which that project was completed. How many times will they tear up north avenue? Now its 30 and D½ road. Tear it up and leave.
The incompetency is astonishing. Don’t get me started on traffic lights.
CURTIS BRIDENBAUGH
Grand Junction