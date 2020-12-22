A stretch to claim BLM location benefits tribes
From a purely hometown perspective, I’m happy to have the BLM headquarters here. But I have to disagree with the rationale set forth in the Sentinel editorial “Bears Ears Makes Case for BLM to Stay Put”— that it’s easier for tribal members to get to Grand Junction to interact with BLM officials than fly to D.C.
As the first Native American nominee to head the Department of Interior, Rep. Deb Haaland does not need our advice on what is better for native people. Travel here may be easier for tribal leaders in our immediate region, but don’t try that line of argument in other parts of the country. And leaders will still have to travel to D.C. headquarters for other federal business and meetings with Interior, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Indian Health Service, along with Congress.
The administration that radically shrank the first national monument to be proposed and managed by native people did not move BLM headquarters west to benefit any tribal interests. To suggest that BLM’s isolation could be a positive outcome is really trying to make a silk purse out of Bears Ears.
CHARLIE QUIMBY
Grand Junction
When states have ‘standing’ in a Supreme Court case
To the gentleman who wrote that the Supreme Court should have heard the Texas lawsuit, there is an old adage about reading all the way through. Well, he did not read all the way through or does not comprehend standing vis-a-vis justiciable controversy. The order said, “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest,” i.e., a justiciable controversy.
Black’s Law Dictionary, Fifth Ed., at 777, says: “Standing to sue means that the party has sufficient stake in the an otherwise justiciable controversy to obtain judicial resolution of that controversy.” So the suer has to have an interest in the controversy.
Example: Let’s say Texas sued Colorado over how it was administering water in the Rio Grande River, which starts in Colorado and flows by the Texas border. Texas has a stake so there would be a justiciable controversy. Texas has standing to sue.
Colorado counts votes as mail-in ballots arrive. Other states prohibit counting until the polls close. Some places only had one drop box in the county for ballots. Can Colorado sue them? No justiciable controversy — cannot sue over these issues.
If Texas has standing just because it is a different state, where does it stop? Can it sue Colorado over how Colorado issues drivers’ licenses because Colorado drivers drive in Texas — or how Colorado sets speed limits on Colorado highways where a Texas resident might be injured in a wreck? In neither is there a justiciable controversy. Texas can’t sue.
No matter how important the writer thinks the issue was, the Supreme Court simply said that how those particular states administer their voting systems is not a justiciable controversy so as to invoke jurisidiction in any U.S. court. Texas loses.
D.D. LEWIS
Clifton
The oaths of office
When duly elected members of Congress begin their terms of service, they take an oath of office: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office for which I am about to enter: So help me God.”
When I enlisted in the military years ago, I swore a similar oath: “I (name) do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God.”
Violations of their oath by members of the military may result in an array of punishments, depending on the severity of the act. Most common is a “Dishonorable Discharge,” which carries a lifetime stigma.
Today, we Americans are confronted by a large segment of the U.S. Congress who blatantly and willfully ignore the oath of office they swore to uphold. Where is the honor and courage to stand up and fight for our Constitution, not to mention the very essence of our democracy? It’s allegiance to the Constitution, NOT the president!
“Dishonorably discharging” their solemn duties ought to result in more immediate disciplinary action than merely waiting for the next election cycle to run its course. It’s time for all of us to INSIST that our elected leaders choose truth over lies and behave honestly and ethically to ensure a peaceful transition of power and begin the process of restoring our individual and collective dignity and integrity.
May 2021 bring multiple recoveries to our national health and well-being.
ELDON McBRIDE
Palisade