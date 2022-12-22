I was disappointed by School District 51 President Andrea Haitz’s response on the question of the Orchard Mesa Pool’s future (Daily Sentinel, Dec. 2); that, in essence, the decision should have been made years ago. I agree. But true leadership leans forward, not back. It takes ownership and responsibility for a current problem and creates solutions with students, families and the community in mind.
When we moved here 23 years ago, our daughter Lilly struggled to find a community. Although she was a good student, who began studying Japanese at an early age, she was bullied at a local school, to the point where she became physically ill. However, our family drove often from the Redlands to the Orchard Mesa Pool, where she took swimming, then diving lessons. It was a home where she and we could relax, join friendly adults and kids in the hot tub, and hold spectacular birthday parties with new friends.
She wasn’t good at many other sports, and didn’t often get picked for teams. But I will never forget seeing her do her first dive off the high board at the Lincoln Park Pool, or driving her to practice hundreds of times, until we got to watch her compete in high school meets at CMU, spinning lyrical dives into the air. This pool, its generous teachers and young friends, had helped build her into a confident young adult — a chance all kids deserve.
Long-term effects of both community and passion can’t be underestimated. Lilly now swims in the coastal waters of Taiwan, where she’s perfecting her fourth language and teaching children English as a Second Language.
SANDRA DOOR and GARY POUCH
Grand Junction
Calling for suspension of Constitution is seditious
Recently, a former American President called for the “termination” of the Constitution. As a retired Air Force colonel, I took the oath six times.
To me, the most important part of the oath is to “support and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.” That oath didn’t end when I returned to civilian life.
Unlike Hitler’s generals for whom this defeated President has strangely expressed his admiration, America’s military swears its oath not to a man, but to the nation of us all — our shared founding promises to each other and the generations who’ve come before and will come after.
To call for the suspension of the U.S. Constitution is a seditious act. To call so casually for betrayal of our history and generations of sacrifice isn’t just treason — it’s an attempt to immolate the shelters and protections of American traditions that have kept our country and our families safe time and again.
Trump’s influence is clearly waning after midterm voters resoundingly rejected his treasonous brand. Lauren Boebert, however, is still with us. She’s spared no expense in stuffing our mailboxes with letters and slick campaign pieces about her professed love for veterans. Will she have the independence and courage to denounce Trump’s anti-Constitutional crusade? Will she honor veterans and show us that we’re more than just a campaign prop? Colorado veterans are watching to see where she stands.
CHARLEY ALLAN
Colonel, USAF (retired)
Grand Junction
Does The Junction have the required parking?
I am not sure if I understand the apartment project that is proposed at the old downtown City Market location — “The Junction.” The letter to the editor on Dec. 11, written by Sherry Steel highlighted the need for affordable housing and which has, in the past, been discussed by organizations — including city officials.
I have looked at several images of the project and when completed, it looks first class. Approximately one-half — or 127 — of all the units will be studio apartments. There will be 71 one-bedroom apartments, and 58 two-bedroom apartments with numerous amenities. Affordable monthly rent is estimated to be $1,030 for a studio, $1,103 for a one-bedroom, and $1,324 for a two-bedroom apartment.
It appears that the apartment complex does not include the original parking spaces that were previously available to the City Market customers. So, my question is where is all the available parking? I have seen The Junction/Richmark concept progress presentation and what is interesting is 147 available parking spaces are identified, but they are spread out — extending from the north near Grand Avenue to the south to Colorado Avenue, and from North Fourth Street extending west to Spruce Street, which is adjacent to the Court house. This seems to indicate that most of the parking will not be on the old City Market property where The Junction will be located.
If this is the case, the city of Grand Junction is overlooking what has been required for parking in the past for new construction.