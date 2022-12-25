Thank you for another successful wreath program

Another successful wreath program year completed and we want to express our greatest heartfelt appreciation to all those in the Grand Valley, around the Western Slope and elsewhere for the generosity in once again in making our 15th annual Christmas wreath event at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Ole Veterans Cemetery on Orchard Mesa, Crown Point, and Whitewater cemeteries, a great tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters with over 4,300 wreaths being placed through your generous donations.