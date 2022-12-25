Another successful wreath program year completed and we want to express our greatest heartfelt appreciation to all those in the Grand Valley, around the Western Slope and elsewhere for the generosity in once again in making our 15th annual Christmas wreath event at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Ole Veterans Cemetery on Orchard Mesa, Crown Point, and Whitewater cemeteries, a great tribute to our fallen brothers and sisters with over 4,300 wreaths being placed through your generous donations.
To all those that came and helped place them on Dec. 16-17 at Orchard Mesa Veterans Section and the Ceremony on Dec. 17, thank you.
ART EDWARDS
Western Slope Assistant State Captain Colorado PGR/Wreath Coordinator
‘Twas the night before Christmas in new condo
‘Twas the night before Christmas
And all through the house
Such a lot was stirring
We could hardly hear a mouse!
A welcome diversion
From midterms, bless me,
As I wrapped not presents
But my house and my tree!
Nine months ‘twas my grumble,
Watching my IRA dwindle
On rent with no bounds,
A veritable swindle!
In a Letter to the Editor
Made public my lament,
To City Council and all
I did mightily vent!
But Hey Ho, how my lot
Morphed into something grand,
As my friends and their friends
Helped me change the plan!
Treva and Jan, Nick and Maria,
New neighbors James and Connie,
Janice’s team, fierce and sure,
With surprise support from Ashley!
For lo’ a few days hence
I closed on a deal
For a condo quite dear —
It hardly seems real!
And the lesson for me
From this property bought,
‘Twas not of government,
But of community wrought!
For our goal is not only
Public coffers to pillage.
To assure shelter for all,
It takes a village.
Nor should we disparage
Commerce as decadent,
But seek out the voices
Of its players most ardent.
Shelter is a right —
Fair, equitable and safe,
And we each must ensure
Housing justice in our space.
Here’s to Justice and Peace
With much holiday cheer,
Happy holidays to you,
And to all, Happy New Year!
CONSTANCE COMBS
Grand Junction
What Tolstoy can teach 21st century peasants
It’s been almost two years since you printed my concise New Year’s Day 2021 cautionary letter. Two years of troubling domestic and international headlines suggest it may be time for this expanded Tolstoy version of what awaits us.
“This happened in the time of the masters. Of masters there were different kinds. There were those who remembering God and the hour of death showed mercy to their serfs. And there were other masters — sheer brutes — who remembered neither God nor the hour of death. Of these overlords, the worst were those who had themselves been serfs — men risen from the mire to consort with princes. Life under them was the hardest of all.”
Leo Tolstoy was a 19th century Russian titan of literature. He may have something to teach 21st century peasants about a fate that may befall us. A fate not unlike the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, which left little doubt about the hour of death and the role of the Divine, the only Master of the Universe.
What will it take to extricate us from potential global disasters? Sri Lanka, the Chinese Communist Party, Ukraine, and the U. S. border are like the proverbial canary in the coal mine: Memento Mori is no tweet — no twitter — no meme to be ignored.
PATRICK G. METOYER
Grand Junction
Do we need minimum speed limit signs too?
I was reading a Sentinel article about a trooper who pulled someone over because they were doing 16 mph under the speed limit. For many years (at least in parts of the country where I lived) they had a minimum speed limit posted as well as a maximum. I believe the minimum was 45 mph for years. (It’s possible that was in the day of the 55 mph limits.)
But that brings me to my question of exactly what does the sign 75 mph on the interstate mean? Is that not a speed limit, which would indicate that you do not go faster than that? Or is 75 mph also a minimum limit so you are required to drive 75 mph?
I avoid the interstate on a regular basis but, when I do use it in the valley, I rarely drive 75mph… but 65 or 70 and I stay in the right-hand lane. Do I need to start worrying about getting stopped because I was not doing the “limit?” The key word here is limit. I’m still perplexed as to why driving slower than the limit is an issue unless you are doing 30 on the interstate. Perhaps minimum speed limit signs are in order.