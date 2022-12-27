Congress cares more about helping Ukraine than U.S.
Merry Christmas, America!
Congress is giving you a gift of a $1.7 trillion spending bill chock full of pork spending and aid to foreign countries to secure their borders while doing nothing to stop the invasion at our border.
Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell tells us the most important thing to the United States is giving money to the Ukraine! This while many of our own citizens are struggling to heat their homes or feed their families.
Both Sens. Bennet and Hickenlooper voted for this slap to the face of hard-working Americans.
Is there anything in the bill to fight inflation? Nope! Bring down energy prices? Nope! There is nothing in there to bring relief to the United States. Nothing for We The People except a giant middle finger. A 4,000-page bill that is forced on the Senate and House. Do you think any of them read this before the vote? Nope.
However, we did get the spectacle of the Ukrainian President addressing the Congress to get more money to kill people. This during the week of Christmas, when God became man; when Jesus was born in Bethlehem. Quite the message of peace and love.
Our politicians should be ashamed.
KEVIN MCCARNEY
Chairman Mesa County Republicans
Boebert should have shown respect during speech
Just when I thought I couldn’t be more disgusted by Lauren Boebert, she proved me wrong with her behavior during Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress.
Refusing to stand with her fellow Congressmen and using her phone during his speech was not only disrespectful but demonstrates her disdain for common courtesy and decorum. She may not agree with our support of the war in Ukraine, but she can use her vote to voice that opposition without disgracing herself and the citizens she represents with actions more suited to a petulant teenager.
Repeatedly, Rep. Boebert behaves shamefully and proves how woefully unsuited she is for the office she holds. I am embarrassed to be represented by her in the U.S. House of Representatives.
JOAN HABERKORN
Grand Junction
I am a veteran and I’m embarrassed by Boebert
I am a veteran and 83 years of age, and I have never been more ashamed of the person who supposedly represents me in the House of Representatives.
When President Zelenskyy of Ukraine was addressing Congress with his stirring speech almost all the Congress, from both parties, stood up many times to give thunderous applause. However, that did not include Lauren Boebert who chose to sit on her butt in disrespect of this brave man and his country.
I proudly fly the Ukrainian flag, underneath the American Flag, to show my support for Ukrainians and their incredibly brave stance against the Russians to preserve their freedom and democracy. President Zelenskyy stated, “the money we give them is not charity; it is an investment!”
Congressperson Boebert, you have shown from your behavior at the insurrection that you don’t give a damn about democracy and you showed it again with your lack of respect for the courageous people of Ukraine. You are an embarrassment to many of us living in the 3rd Congressional District who uphold patriotism.
TOM HEFFERNAN
Ridgway
Tell Boebert not to turn a cold heart to Ukrainians
Lauren Boebert talks of freedom and has made this a platform for her campaign. She loudly proclaims her Christian beliefs, but yet does not support the Ukrainian fight for freedom and democratic way of life. What then is the freedom that she stands for? What are the values that she would deem worthy of defending?
Defending the fight for democracy wherever it occurs should be a high priority. I understand the America First theory purported by the MAGA Republicans, but how can we turn our backs and allow Russia to continue this brutal assault?
I believe the good people of District 3 support the people of Ukraine in this unprovoked war that has been thrust upon them. I urge you to call or email Representative Boebert and let this be known so that she votes to continue assistance to Ukraine and does not turn a cold heart to their plight.
PAMELA RULE
Montrose