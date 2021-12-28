The Sentinel’s reporting inspires ideas for Texas
A year ago, a story in The Daily Sentinel about a saltwater disposal well south of here in the Paradox Valley inspired me to investigate the disposal of produce water (PW) from oil and gas production.
I am an oil and gas beneficiary from the Permian Basin of west Texas and founding member of the Hill Country Alliance whose mission is to protect the pristine waters and rivers of central Texas. I read the Paradox well environmental report and concluded that there were lessons to be learned that could apply in my region of west Texas on the Pecos River, which has the same salination issues as the Colorado River here in Grand Junction except much worse.
One of the proposed solutions for replacing the disposal well in Paradox was purification, but that was deemed too expensive because of energy and labor costs. Pecos County, Texas, in the fossil fuel-rich Permian Basin is the largest solar and wind production county in Texas, and energy is cheap and labor is plentiful. Desalinization/purification of produced water is becoming economical with 4 billion barrels of nuisance water produced each year and growing to 8 billion before declining in the distant future. Combining solar, wind, battery storage and oil production to create fresh water out of the liability of produced water seemed reasonable to me.
I have a written a short story “Where Oil and Water Mix: A Curious Paradox” about the opportunities for the solar, wind, battery and oil and gas industries to work together for the economic benefit of each other, the regional economy and the environment including the Pecos River. This is a result of The Daily Sentinel, and it’s great reporting.
Over the years, I have appreciated the proactive approach the Sentinel has taken to acknowledge the need for the fossil fuel industry and renewable solar energy. Inevitably, the fossil fuel energy will wane, but it is not going away and neither are renewables. Working together will produce a better economy and greater economic opportunities for our communities everywhere.
Thanks again for the Sentinel and its excellent reporting.
IRA YATES
Grand Junction
Expanding our ideas of who our heroes are
It has taken post-World War II America a long time to figure out that police, firefighters and the military are not the only heroes in our society.
It is true that country music singers, rappers, movie stars and billionaires have been getting more and more traction in recent decades. Outstanding individual pay-it-forward-type citizens have stood out as well.
But once the pandemic broke out, America finally realized we had to lean on health care workers, teachers and even factory, transportation and retail workers more than ever before. And those workers stood up to the task amazingly well.
In our democracy, we should also consider the existence of other, largely unrecognized categories of heroes. In my mind these include nonprofit founders, public health, welfare and justice system officials (yes, even judges), small business owners and newspaper editors.
And if we are somehow able to think like an actual free people, we can’t overlook our own family ancestors, our churches, our elected officials and especially the founders of our nation.
Heroes are not defined alone by muscles, courage and money. They must also have knowledge, public spirit and exemplary lives.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
Tired of Tina Peters talk with no action taken
Enough is enough. I’m fed up with and tired of seeing and hearing about the soap opera about Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters. Either do something about getting rid of her or shut up and let it go.
The more people talk, and I mean just that, talk, about it and never do a thing about it, the more the people will go to the point of just ignoring it. And maybe that is just the idea — just pure BS talk and no action. That way the people will just get tired of hearing about it and just go and ignore it.
And just to make sure that everyone out there understands, no, I am not one of those Damnocrats or Red Neck Republicans. I am an American and veteran who is just tired of seeing all this BS all the time.
JAMES OWEN
Fruita