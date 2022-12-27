Federal estate is managed with laws and public input

Greg Walcher’s opinion, “Can anyone manage the federal estate?,” is misguided and misleading. He overwhelms us with numbers quantifying the vastness and complexity of the lands we own as citizens. He concludes with a statement suggesting transfer of management to private companies and state/local governments. This is in keeping with Walcher’s driving philosophy, and it is the absolute wrong way to improve care-taking for our public resources.