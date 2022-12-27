Federal estate is managed with laws and public input
Greg Walcher’s opinion, “Can anyone manage the federal estate?,” is misguided and misleading. He overwhelms us with numbers quantifying the vastness and complexity of the lands we own as citizens. He concludes with a statement suggesting transfer of management to private companies and state/local governments. This is in keeping with Walcher’s driving philosophy, and it is the absolute wrong way to improve care-taking for our public resources.
Walcher would have you believe that the small handful of politically appointed executives that oversee offices in the Departments of Interior and Agriculture are personally responsible for managing all the numbers of things he throws around. That’s not how it works. We manage the public estate through the rule of law, carefully implemented by trained professionals with built-in opportunities for co-management across governments (tribal, state and local) and engagement with citizens. Everyone, from career resource management staff to political appointees that come and go every 4-8 years, operates within laws that our representatives write and pass.
The political system takes our desires as citizens, expressed through our votes every couple of years, giving representatives in the Executive and Legislative branches opportunities to set specific policies in motion to operate a little bit differently within the legal framework. This has the effect of focusing attention for a time on specific matters, such as current work to address inequities in how indigenous nations are excluded and exploited. But there are many opportunities to engage directly in the management of our estate beyond the ballot.
To better orchestrate policy and management action across all sectors with interests in governing and reaping benefits from the public estate, we need all of us to be aware of and involved in opportunities to set policy, such as regional management plans. The laws Walcher thinks of as the problem are actually what mandates that our government stewards partner with “we the people.”
Tribal, state, local and private contracting are already in the toolbox for operating the Federal part of the conservation estate. We must continue ensuring that our representatives, both elected and career, are accountable to us. In addition to influencing the big picture, long-term direction through your votes, meet and develop relationships with your local BLM range managers, FWS biologists, and your other representatives in the agencies we entrust with our public estate. Find out what they do and how they think about their responsibilities.
SKY BRISTOL
Grand Junction
Tax money could be spent on better use than calendar
Who is doing the math and making the decision to spend $50,000 on calendars for information available on the city’s website?
We have a recycling issue in this town, and the city decides to spend this type of money on a “paper” calendar?
But wait, the calendar actually cost all of us $75,000. Wow, someone didn’t foresee a 50% increase in the final cost. Who’s doing the math?
The reality is that this $75,000 should have been spend on something worthwhile, like the boiler and repairs needed to the Orchard Mesa Pool. The boiler replacements and repairs that are reported to only cost $15,00, which could already have been completed if the city had held up its end to “maintain” the pool.
Here’s the real concern. If the city is incapable of forecasting a 50% increase on the cost of printing calendars, what does this mean for the proposed new Recreation Center — $50 million becomes $75 million and $70 million becomes $105 million.
Do the citizens understand that there are no cannabis funds “secured” and that once a tax is assessed and collected, it will never go away, so buck up to pay that added tax forever, for a huge project that the city really doesn’t have any “secured” funds to use to pay for it and then more importantly to “maintain.”
Is there a special recycle container at the recycle facility for these calendars? Mine is going in.