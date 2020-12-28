Enough with ‘nanny state’ control of virus
Tip of the hat to Mesa County commissioners who have exercised some common-sense leadership through this COVID-19 virus.
At 75, I am at a vulnerable age, and I sure don’t want to catch or communicate this virus. At the same time, I don’t want to shut down the community in order to protect my vulnerability. For years I’ve been able to largely avoid colds and flu by washing my hands and keeping them away from my face; particularly eyes and nose. I’m wanting our government leaders to stop using my age vulnerability as an excuse to shut down schools and small businesses. Frankly, at age 65 and older, our crowd has learned how to take care of ourselves. We can handle this. My generation has seen several wars, and many ups and downs in the economy. This is the first economic disaster to be perpetrated on us by a bunch of “nanny state” politicians.
What if we didn’t have any politicians? We’d survive! I don’t know anything about the storming of beaches, but I can tell you what it’s like to be in the 120-degree heat of Vietnam. When we went, we knew we would not all survive. And so it is today; some won’t survive, but let’s let the rest live their lives. We can take care of ourselves. We’ll stop eating out and going where the crowds are if we so choose. We’ll continue to pay our bills because we’ve been allowed to live our lives and prepare for our old age.
Now, those of you who serve us as political leaders, it’s time for you to stop making dependents out of adults, and wimps out of teenagers. Let our communities live their lives without making humiliating mandates and edicts. Give guidelines to businesses and let them manage them without executive orders. Let the medical professionals deal with this as they always have.
They’ll do what freedom-loving Americans have always done.
As for the schools, let them open; let the games begin. If they get sick, they’ll get over it. If you want to lead, lead by example.
When you ask a restaurant owner to shut down, stop taking your paycheck, stop paying your employees, the rent on your business and the mortgage on your house. OR respect freedom.
RICHARD BISHOP
Grand Junction
Are you thankful or outraged by response to pandemic?
Since the first COVID-19 related death in early February 2020, an estimated 600,000 people have died due to three specific issues (source: CDC), and nearly all were completely preventable and within our direct control. That being smoking, obesity, and alcohol- related deaths. Yet not one of these 600,000 deaths resulted in a single business being closed, not one job lost, no school shutdowns, no restrictions on travel, or billions upon billions lost in wages, taxes, and income. No prayer vigils, no art displays, or faux displays of concern on social media either.
By comparison a virus that history has shown we have little control over has been used as the basis to literally change the American way of life and restrict the free exercise of our individual rights and privileges on a scale never before seen. Along the way we have been repeatedly lied to by the so-called experts including the lauded Dr. Fauci who recently admitted in a New York Times interview that he has been purposely misleading the public (about the threshold for herd immunity) since the beginning. Meanwhile, hypocritical politicians from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Gavin Newsome, Lori Lightfoot, Dr. Deborah Brix, Denver Mayor Hancock, and countless others tell us to stay at home while they travel freely and do as they please.
And to try and appease us further we have a US Congress and the president, all making nearly$200,000 per year, arguing whether the average American is worth $600 or $2,000 and then expect us to say thank you.
Well America, are you feeling “thankful” or simply ready to say enough is enough?
STEPHEN FULLERTON
Grand Junction
If you’re able, pass stimulus check on to those in need
Assuming that COVID stimulus checks are issued, I encourage all who are financially secure to join me in donating some or all of their $600 to those who need it more.
I’m not well off; I could certainly use an extra $600. But I’ve been fortunate to have had a paycheck all this year, so I really don’t feel entitled to relief. The way I see it, the money was accidentally delivered to me and it’s no sacrifice to pass it on because it was never mine.
There are many nonprofits worthy of your support, including several local ones that are providing emergency assistance during this historically difficult time. Your donation will make a great difference to them and the people they serve.
DAVE REED
Carbondale
ErkenBrack columns are a soothing balm in trying times
What a joy to read Steve ErkenBrack’s columns. His articulate and intelligent thoughts give me hope for this country that seems so close to the edges of chaos. Please, keep more of Steve’s columns coming.
BONNIE BALL
Palisade