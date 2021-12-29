School board agenda must bear community scrutiny
I am a strong advocate for the public school system of the Grand Valley. I am a lifelong community member whose children were educated in our public schools. I am also a retired School District 51 educator, and during my career I served on numerous committees and boards. Although my teaching methods may not have always been the most skillful, my motivation was to do all I could to improve public education for the benefit of students.
The foundation of public education in this valley is sound, but it is not perfect. It can easily be damaged by rushed or ill-conceived decisions made by any part of the public school system. I am concerned that the school board is making decisions that will damage the district without even considering input from all board members, district administrators, staff and the public. That is not the way to build confidence or a sound structure for the future of the district.
Of course, board members have their own perspectives for how to achieve their goals for the district, and the recent winners of the board election made their agendas very clear through numerous interviews and statements. They were actively supported by community members and groups who share their own personal agendas for our school system. However, as a public trust that uses public funds, those agendas must bear community scrutiny.
The new school board leadership made serious legal and budgetary missteps by trying to rush a decision to change legal representation in the middle of a fiscal year with a budget that was already established with contracts in place. I have my own suspicions as to their purpose, and that red flag caused me to do my own research. I ask you to investigate for yourselves the Miller Farmer Law Firm website, the history of its recent activities, its underlying philosophy and the limited experience of its handpicked attorney for our district.
New board members have made it clear what they want to accomplish, and they will continue to pursue their agenda. We must be vigilant. Our children and our school system are too important for us not to be.
STEVE SCROGGINS
Palisade
New school board mirrors values of the community
I’d like to shout out Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to our new school board members. I expect 2022 will be a much happier year here in District 51 thanks to the recent election and the changes the new board members will bring.
It was nice to see the large turnout at the recent meeting for parents. Judging by the discussion and reactions at the meeting, it appears that the attendees reflected the general political alignment of valley residents at 80% conservative and 20% progressive. It’s about time that the school board mirrors the composition and values of people it serves.
Sadly, the hometown tabloid found it necessary to immediately criticize the new board members for hiring a new law firm to represent us. To the school board members, I say, “Ignore the Sentinel.”
As to the new lawyers that will represent us, what did the newspaper think was going to happen? You can’t fix what’s wrong by sticking with the old guard that got us where we were. When the majority of the new school board is united, they get to hire who they want. Deal with it!
To the Sentinel writers, I say, “Jump on board, come along for the big win for our kids.” It’s about time that the home town newspaper mirrors the composition and values of people it serves.
RICHARD GAVIGAN
Grand Junction
In response to recent letter on JFK and supply chain
This is in response to a recent letter from Betsy Tutchton. How are the Democrats dragging up reports about JFK? Well, according to 15 seconds of research by myself, according to law, the National Archives and Research Administration (NARA) additional JFK documents were released to the public.
This was not an attempt to make Caroline Kennedy sad.
Apparently Tutchton heard a 5 second blurb on the news and of course, turned it into something it is not.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and not our current president, all shipping ports have been slowed and clogged. Maybe if Americans weren’t dependent on goods from China, this wouldn’t be an issue.
I really laughed, though, at her saying Trump never stooped this low. Jan. 6, 2021 was as low as any American president has ever stooped.
PENNY BENNETT
Palisade