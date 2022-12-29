Friday evening I met an acquaintance who had just come back from Denver. When I commented on the weather, she noted that the temperature had dropped 50 degrees in an hour. While I don’t expect that to be a precise scientific report, for us average bears, that would be really cold really quick.
The “news” is awash of stories about the “bomb cyclone” or whatever sensational terms they could use to describe this “generational” cold snap. The only voices absent from the news were the usual proponents of “climate change” and the “big government” cure for the same.
Missed by the “news” were the solar storms that started on Dec. 22. Solar storms are rated A, B, C, M and X. This last little bit had at least three, that I paid attention too, in the M range. One of them knocked out communications in the Atlantic, a few ships. And another caused unspecified problems with some satellites over Africa and South America. Not good, but not an “X.”
Do you remember those mammoths that thawed in Siberia a couple of decades ago? I collect weird stuff and the scientific community was all a twitter because of these fast frozen furry elephants with flowers and other green things in their stomach.
Wow, how fast would the temperature have to drop to fast freeze a furry elephant? Maybe faster than 50 degrees in an hour? Who ever heard of such a thing?
There was a Russian scientist who said that this “Global Warming /Climate Change” was just a bunch of hot air. He says key to the earth’s climate is not the infestation of tiny creatures, but the big shiny thing in the sky. The sun and the irregularities of the earth’s orbit determine climate and there are patterns and cycles. Since there’s no funding in this line of thought, it’s not in the “news.”
But it seems pretty logical to me. Our little Christmas weather event seems to be connected to the solar storms.
And maybe there is something we can do, maybe if we sacrifice to the Sun God, things will get better. I have a little list. It might not work, but it will make Earth a nicer place even with a new Ice Age. (Chill, I’m not really woke enough to advocate human sacrifice, but if I’m right about the other stuff the already severely damaged house of cards we call an “economy” or “supply chain” will collapse into rubble and the result might be the same.)
GENE H. DREHER
Grand Junction
Appalled by recent stories on local and state police
Appalling is the only way to describe the two front page articles in the Dec. 18 Sentinel. One involves the State Patrol locally while the other describes sending Grand Junction police officers to Costa Rica to learn Spanish, as though it will mitigate the national tsunami we’re facing.
We’re to believe that an undercover Homeland Security car just happened to be in front of another vehicle that was pulled over for following too closely? And coincidentally, that car just happened to be carrying narcotics? And that this coincidence just happened to be omitted from the police report of the event? According to the head of the State Patrol, “…there were lots of police cars and unmarked police vehicles that were driving around...” In tiny Fruita? Sure. Dan Rubinstein was correct in expressing credibility concerns. We’re either a nation of laws or we aren’t. And we are not.
The U.S. is an English-speaking nation that has led the world in personal freedom and economic development and saved it in two world wars. Our citizens are supposed to read, write and speak English, the language that binds us together. Our immigration laws are intended to assure that we accept immigrants at a rate that gives them time to assimilate, learning our history and culture while becoming productive citizens with a common foundation. But those laws are widely ignored. We’re allowing tens of millions of people to arrive illegally and disappear anonymously into the country. Most are Spanish speaking, but more every day are coming from other nations, including adversaries. And our bankrupt federal government continues to print and borrow money to support them. There is no intent to stop what is rapidly becoming a security and financial disaster, let alone reverse it. Appalling may not be a strong enough word.