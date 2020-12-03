Get GOP lawmakers behind CORE Act
Wednesday morning I had the privilege of hiking with my sister along one of the many trails at Pollock Bench in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
Though the trailhead parking lot was full, we never saw another person on our hike through this pristine wilderness. It was so, so quiet. Cares evaporate in the serenity of this place.
Coming up any day now is a vote on the National Defense Authorization Act. After passing different versions of the NDAA, the House and Senate are in negotiations over what is to be included. One item is the CORE Act — the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act. I want to thank Colorado Rep. Diane Degette, one of the appointed House members who worked with the Senate to make the CORE Act a reality.
The CORE Act will protect about 400,000 acres of wilderness in Colorado, ensuring these special places remain accessible to hikers like me, as well as campers, horseback riders, mountain bikers, hunters, fishers, photographers ... all of us! It will protect these wilderness areas for our children and grandchildren too.
The CORE act will also protect Colorado’s vital outdoor economy. A study in 2017 found that over 44 million visitor dollars were spent in CORE-area communities, contributing over 500 jobs. As an example of how important this contribution is, one area included in the CORE proposal is Camp Hale near the Continental Divide, where the 10th Mountain Division trained during WWII — leading to the founding of Colorado’s thriving ski industry.
Please contact Rep. Scott Tipton and Sen. Cory Gardner encouraging them to voice their support for the CORE Act.
KAREN ROSE
Fruita
Colorado could do better to protect wild land, waters
Recently I was asked to consider why I love Colorado so much. Naturally, the most obvious reasons came to mind first. I love it because I was born and raised here. I love it because no matter where I go, the scenery is breathtaking. I love to explore its many mountains, forests, meadows, deserts, and foothills. I love it because it is my home.
However, it’s also home to some of the most wondrous and diverse landscapes in the world. Landscapes that are undoubtedly enriched by the many beautiful trees, plants, and wildflowers living within them. Unfortunately, many of those plants and flowers are at risk due to human activity.
According to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife, “There are 117 plant species in Colorado considered to be globally imperiled and vulnerable of extinction. Of those, 68 species are found only in Colorado, and nowhere else in the world.”
Colorado consists of more than 66,678,400 acres of land. Yet since 1876, the state has only protected six million acres, less than 1.5%. We could do better. That’s why I have chosen to support the 30 by 30 Campaign to preserve 30% of Colorado’s land and water by 2030.
I want to thank U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse for championing this movement and urge them to continue to do so.
MERISSA SNYDER
Grand Junction
Congress must be judicious about stimulus spending
Wednesday’s editorial implies that Congress should do the one thing Congress does best to “stimulate” anything — throw money at the problem. Perhaps after watching Congress (controllers of the nation’s purse strings) spend the government into over $27.3 trillion in debt, do we think Congress should hand out more money to the citizens? What could be wrong with that?
I had economic training in my university days. I’m convinced I understand economics much better than AOC (BA in economics) and many others in Congress.
I understand that when a government spends funds it doesn’t have in hand, it is both increasing the government’s debt and stimulating economic inflation.
Should we stimulate the economy? Of course. We have to if we want to rebuild a free, working, healthy economy. But throwing dollars we do not have isn’t the answer. First, lift the economy- destroying shutdown — then let our free-market economy go to work recovering itself. And, yes, throw some money into the mix as a catalyst, but take that money away from other stagnant government programs first. We all know there are multitudes of programs that are not important to our nation’s stability or security. You should encourage Congress to use the money they already borrowed — not to borrow more!
TOM HOWE
Hotchkiss