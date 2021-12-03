Boebert scandal a hurricane in a teacup
One, two, three, four... five days since the last Lauren Boebert hit piece. Time to get with it Sentinel staff and assorted Democrats clogging up the pages. Time for another hit piece already.
The latest, a flippant offhand remark about six words long, becomes a hurricane in a teacup. Oh gee, I’m shocked that the liberal haters of Boebert feign shock and outrage at her. Heck, that’s what they live for. That’s what they do.
Hey liberals, a suggestion, drive on up to Rifle and see if her dogs are barking too much. You can easily turn that into a racism trope or a story of alleged animal abuse. The Sentinel will run with it. Hurry, the days are counting down.
GARY CAPE
Hotchkiss
Boebert’s comments are untruthful, despicable
I am ashamed to call Rep. Lauren Boebert our congresswoman. She is doing what so many in her party seem to be doing, fueling hate and division.
Her comments about a fellow congresswoman who is a Muslim are both untruthful and despicable. She is so obviously unfit for Congress and shows herself to be very immature, acting like a poorly behaved child. Name calling and screaming both during her fund- raisers and on the floor of Congress. She is a disgrace and we hope enough folks here on the Western Slope and in Pueblo will see this and vote her out.
We have too many important issues to face, like climate change, to waste our time and money on people like her.
BOB BOSWORTH
Grand Junction
Boebert makes headlines, never for the right reason
Last week Lauren Boebert spoke to a group of her supporters and fabricated a story in which she insinuated that congresswoman Ilhan Omar was a suicide bomber. Although it hasn’t been publicized as much, she also, in the same speech, made a vile homophobic joke about Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
I have come to expect this from her. It seems like every week she is in the headlines, but it’s never for anything she has accomplished. What is truly disappointing is the hearty laughter of the Coloradans in her audience after she made these so-called jokes. She should be censured, and if that doesn’t happen she has to be voted out.
KEVIN GIANAKOS
Grand Junction
We’re divided enough without Boebert’s lies
I’m from Omaha, but I have family in Grand Junction. We were out there recently to visit my father as he was dying from cancer.
I have been very sad to read the recent bigoted lies your member of Congress Lauren Boebert has been spreading. People I’ve met in western Colorado seem like decent people. Why do you tolerate this? Why would you elect someone like this? Isn’t there enough hatred in the world already? Isn’t our nation divided enough without a member of Congress spreading poison like this?
GERARD BRIARDY
Omaha, Nebraska
Bipartisan infrastructure bill good for Colorado
What’s the real reason for opposition to the infrastructure bill?
Recent letters to the editor express outrage over the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act recently signed into law. They purport to oppose it because it’s too big and doesn’t go towards “real” infrastructure. Let’s look at the inconvenient facts.
Over five years, the bill authorizes $1.2 trillion. Here’s how it’s allocated, overall and for Colorado: Roads and Bridges — $110 billion, Colorado share $4 billion. Transit — $39 billion, Colorado share $1 billion. Broadband — $65 billion, Colorado share $100 million. Airports — $42 billion, Colorado share $430 million. Drinking water — $65 billion, Colorado share $700 million.
There are similar allocations for the national power grid, vehicle electrification, resiliency from floods, wildfires and cyberattacks, and railways. About 3%, or $30 billion, is earmarked for what some might call “non-infrastructure,” including transportation safety and environmental spending.
The Trump administration tried twice to move forward with similar infrastructure packages. In 2018, it was $1.8 trillion, and in 2019, $2 trillion. Both proposed bills included funds to repair roads and bridges, along with water projects and a big emphasis on broadband and the power grid. Sound familiar, like maybe what was just passed by Congress and signed by President Biden?
Let’s be honest, folks. The only reason Lauren Boebert and her supporters are opposed to the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is that their Dear Leader, our former president, doesn’t get credit for it. Shame on Boebert and her ilk for voting against billions of needed infrastructure investments in Colorado.
BEN HERMAN
Grand Junction