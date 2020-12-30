Colleges play a role in student debt debate
While I appreciate authors McCluskey and Gregg presenting two sides of the student loan forgiveness debate, the arguments are akin to debating which cancer treatment is best while handing out free cigarettes. There is an element that is conspicuously absent — the role of universities who created the problem.
Imagine taking out a loan for a car that breaks down after one year. Most would say that’s bad luck, but it is still your responsibility to continue loan payments, even if that car is needed to generate income. Now imagine if 20% of those cars broke down after one year. Car buyers would question the value of borrowing money for a faulty product, and lenders would also avoid that car brand (and lawyers would drool at the prospect of a class action lawsuit).
Most new cars come with a warranty, but universities cash tuition checks with no responsibility for the outcomes of the services they sell. Obviously, some universities are better than others at positioning students for success, so why isn’t this considered when determining which colleges are eligible to receive federally backed loans?
What would happen if universities were at least partially responsible for student loan defaults? I predict universities would be more selective about who to admit, more likely to support students in completing degrees, and more diligent about finding those students gainful employment.
Oregon is implementing a program based upon this principle. Students pay no tuition up front but are on the hook for a portion of their income for 24 years after graduation (3% for state schools, 1.5% for community colleges). Opponents of the program argue that it will bankrupt the university system — an argument that should scare the bejeezus out of anyone considering a college education. Why would anyone pay for a degree that does not pay for itself in 24 years?
While many aspects of a university education benefit society, it is time to recognize the costs as well. If those costs exceed the benefits, universities must change their model or forgo federal assistance. The nonprofit halo does not permit an entity to sell a faulty product or service.
CHRISTINA SCHULTZ
Grand Junction
Appoint independent panel to restore faith in elections
We are facing the most explosive national conspiracy theory of all time. The “Who Killed JFK” conspiracy ran berserk within our media for 40 years. Wikipedia’s coverage of that assignation and related conspiracy theories contains 30,000 words. The Warren Commission, charged with resolving the issue, did nothing more than create more grounds for conspiracy theories.
I experienced all the “Who Killed JFK” theory rampage. I do not want to go through continuous, meaningless media blather about “Did Trump win 2020 Election” (or “Did Biden steal the 2020 Election” – take your pick) for the rest of my life. Congress, the administration, and the courts – all the way to the Supreme Court – absolutely have to join hands in what should be the most crucial bipartisan action in this nation’s recent lifetime – resolving all questions about the legitimacy of the 2020 national election.
We don’t have JFK’s dead body as a catalyst. However, we have an even more damaging issue to resolve – one that could, and will, if left unresolved, make the next election a disaster in the making. We have a virus running rampant in our election process.
The 117th Congress and the presidency should demand legislation (not a resolution) to charter and finance a 2020 election investigation commission outside the federal government. The commission should be formed and supported by the state legislatures, with unbridled authorization to investigate reports of incompetency and possible fraud during the 2020 election. Then the commission should draft and recommend firm national guidelines for the 2022 and ensuing elections. Congress can then act to establish reliable election procedures for implementation by the states.
TOM HOWE
Hotchkiss
Science needs a seat at the policy-making table
A new project recently announced by U.S. Geological Survey will add a much needed geologic perspective to climate science. The USGS outlined a project that includes “the most comprehensive climate analysis implemented by the federal government” (Jim Reilly, USGS director, Wall Street Journal op-ed, Dec. 22). The expression Science Matters is a new public focus brought about because of the recent pandemic, although historically, science rarely has a seat at the policy making table. Science is an enigma to most folks and policy makers because of complexities of how science works. Science is an evolving process which includes knowledge, time, thought, patience, experiment, and failure. Hopefully, this study will add new, credible information to guide public policy.
LAWRENCE ANNA
Grand Junction