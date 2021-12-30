Bennet lacks credibility on filibuster reform
In a recent edition of the Sentinel, Sen. Michael Bennet makes his case for ending the filibuster rule so the government can function properly. He would have credibility on the issue if he had expressed his opinion two years ago when Republicans controlled the Senate and the White House.
DUANE FISCHER
Grand Junction
Not as optimistic as editorial on omicron
I sincerely hope that the Sentinel’s “Let’s not panic over omicron” editorial on Tuesday is correct. I fear that some of it is wishful thinking.
Yes, omicron appears to cause less hospitalization and death than delta. And it is much more transmissible. The editorial states, “omicron arrives at a time when there is more natural immunity from antibodies in the population after two years of COVID and when we have a good chunk of the population vaccinated.” Yet research is showing that antibodies from COVID infection are relatively short-lived, and less consistent than from vaccination. The MCPH website shows 52% in Mesa County have received at least one shot, but the percentage of fully vaccinated is well below that, and lags behind the state of Colorado by over 15%. And that we will be seeing more “breakthrough” infections — that even those boosted are somewhat less protected than they had been for previous variants.
The editorial author states that “omicron presents the possibility of spreading yet more antibodies.” So getting it is a good thing? And that “omicron may play a role in ending the pandemic”? Again, one can hope this is true, but this seems at odds with the Sentinel’s previous reporting on the pandemic.
If Mesa County was anywhere close to national or state numbers of people vaccinated, and if we saw more than 10% of the public masking in supermarkets, etc., I might be more optimistic about our health care system being able to weather the next surge.
ROBERT WEISS
Grand Junction
Decline began with removal of Ten Commandments
Our society ended incrementally with the fallacy of the ACLU removing The Ten Commandments from public places. It’s the foundation of society. It is not religious. Look at the inscriptions on the Supreme Court.
Thank The 60s Revolution that had its view on the hypocrisy of all things middle class. For example, “Mother’s Little Helper” evolved into fentanyl deaths. Know the hypocrisy of this reference. In other words, despite the good intentions, we’re no better that our predecessors. Look again, at our slaves, by proxy, in China. The New South are we.
That’s why there is a schizophrenic character in today’s society. Why do we look at mask mandates, all mandates, and ignore those left in Afghanistan, those who pour over the border indiscriminately and unvetted, stolen to parts unknown within, supply chain failure, inflation, racism by the left (CRT), Chinese ambition, murders and basically all things that Joe Biden condones by default. He means well, and he had given so much. He has given us all the things that the previous administration warned us about.
The bigger picture is that it is up to us as Americans to do right. This is a test: Can we mitigate any of the criminality the Biden Administration has shown us, that is flawed and unsustainable? Forget his criminal family for now. Start with The Ten Commandments and don’t forget The Golden Rule.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction
Won’t attend basketball games due to swearing
I recently went to a CMU basketball games. I am in a wheelchair and I have to sit in the student section. They were saying the F-word the whole night and the wheelchair sitting is in the student section.
We need to fix this because if it doesn’t get fixed, I won’t ever go to a basketball games again.
Before every game they read the RMAC rules which says, ‘’The NCAA, Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and its institutions value respect and are committed to elevating good sportsmanship. We request your cooperation by supporting the participants and game officials in a positive manner. Profanity, racist, homophobic or sexist comments or other intimidating actions directed at officials, student-athletes, coaches, team representatives or anyone in attendance will not be tolerated and are grounds for removal from the site of competition. We encourage you to cheer for your favorite team during today’s competition. We appreciate your cooperation in creating a safe, positive, and inclusive game environment for everyone.’’
CMU does not follow that rule at all!
BRADEN ANDERSON
Grand Junction