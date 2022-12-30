Why support a rec center when we can’t keep pool?
Really? Really? You’re closing Orchard Mesa Pool again? Yes, no, yes, no.
This well used, much loved beautiful facility is serving the elderly, disabled, children, the fit and financially challenged in an underserved area and the only public year round pool in the city. Do you really think citizens will support a new Rec center when you can’t take care of what you already have? (Here’s an alternative: fix and maintain the pool and to hell with the new Rec center)
And as for dragging your feet in implementing pot shops to pay for the new rec center, is this incompetence or moral disapproval? How do you expect the citizens of this fair city and county to trust or believe in anything you say you will do?
MARTHA BARRETT SCOTT
Grand Junction
The pool needs repairs,
but it is not unsanitary
The “Save the Pool” Committee would like to comment on criticisms made about the pool’s sanitation and functionality by a former environmental health specialist. At the School District Board meeting on Dec. 13, she made statements regarding infrastructure, circulation, and sanitation at Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool.
While we believe in holding the three entities at play accountable for the deferred maintenance of the pool, we also want to give credit where it’s due. The pool is certainly in need of repairs. The pump room needs an upgrade, the deck needs re-done, along with many other needs. However, that does not mean that this pool is currently operating at an unsafe standard.
Firstly, the fact that the pool is in need of extensive repairs is precisely how we got here. All three entities understand and agree on this.
While these renovations are needed, pool staff conducts frequent chlorination and circulation checks to ensure that the water meets minimum sanitation standards. Pool staff are required to close the facility and deep clean if standards are not met or if there is a contamination incident in the water. Locker rooms are deep cleaned multiple times a week, and there is a rotating power washing schedule for all deck areas. The pool is inspected annually by the Health Department and meets the standard of sanitation required to stay open. Just because a facility looks tattered doesn’t mean it’s unsanitary. It means it’s old.
We do not want to discredit the service that this former health specialist has done for the community, but it’s important to note that she has not inspected the pool in over a decade — she said so herself. Making assumptions about the current functionality of the pool and its operational capacity is not in her purview. Many of us are former pool managers and have personally escorted Health Department staff through the facility when they have come for their annual inspections. If Orchard Mesa Community Center Pool had not met their standards during those inspections, the pool would have closed a long time ago.
If community members or any of the three governing bodies have questions about the pool’s current functionality, we ask that they refer to the most recent reports done by the health department. These will be current and provide more insight than inspections that were completed over 10 years ago.
CARISSA FISHER
Grand Junction
Antisemitism is alive and well on the Western Slope
This is the headline from The Daily Sentinel: “Antisemitic flyers found in GJ neighborhoods.”
Yes, antisemitism still happens, and not just in “the big city,” but is alive and well right here on the Western Slope. The group that distributed these antisemitic coloring book style pamphlets is a national group that has local support and chose to distribute their vile hate in the middle of the night.
Hate crimes against Jews hit an all-time high in 2021, and 2022 is looking to be the same.
This is why we do not feel safe in our communities.
This is why we continuously fight against antisemitic tropes.
This is why we stay vocal.
This is why we work so hard to make our communities better for everyone.
This is why I will not be silent!
MATTHEW BREMAN
Fruita
Losing hope for better Broncos play next year
After Sundays trashing by the Rams, a total embarrassment to Bronco fans and the entire NFL, Nathaniel Hackett is gone, which in my opinion was a scapegoat maneuver. GM George Paton needs to be fired immediately. He sold the farm for Russ Wilson, so how did that work out? Plus salary cap issues for years to come and no high draft choices.
Tell me one draft pick that is a super star? Good players yes, but no super star. Paton likes to throw lots of money to free agents, so how has that worked out? Most of them are duds or spend more time on the injury list than the field.
I’ve been a fan since 1967 and some very bad years and teams, but there always seemed to be some hope for next year. I don’t believe there is much hope for several years to come. Sad but true.
KENNETH LEIS
Grand Junction