Editorial ‘absurd’ in false equivalency
Wednesday’s editorial, “The case for Boebert’s gun,” was a breaking point for me. The only motivations for making a gun-rights case for Boebert are appeasement and pandering.
To see equivalency in her wearing a gun in the Capitol and another member wearing a hijab is absurd and offensive. The difference is as clear — or should be — as the practice of showboat politics vs. religious faith.
STEVE REED
Grand Junction
Sentinel editorial makes a mockery of political identity
Shame on the editorial page staff for saying wearing a hajib represents political identity, much like wearing a gun.
The hajib is religious and cultural. The gun for Boebert, as you say, is purely political. The hajib is more in line with wearing a cross or a yarmulke. A gun as a political decoration is akin to wearing a hood and robes.
LOWREY MUMFORD
Grand Junction
‘Catholic’ in Catholic Outreach means ‘universal,’ not church
I have never written to The Daily Sentinel before, but I am compelled to do so today since I regularly hear erroneous comments about Catholic Outreach.
I have worked at Catholic Outreach for many years along with other volunteers who come from all walks of life and represent a variety of churches in our valley. Although Catholic Outreach was founded by four Catholic Churches 32 years ago, today it is a nonprofit organization overseen by an independent board of directors who come from the community. We remember each day that “catholic” means “universal;” therefore, anyone can serve at Catholic Outreach and anyone can be served.
Since a community is as strong as it treats its most vulnerable, it is right that the City of Grand Junction should set aside, as many other municipalities do, funds to help with sheltering those who are homeless. The city itself is limited in building homes, but can help others who are willing to take on the task. Through the generosity of many in our community, Catholic Outreach has, over a period of seven years, been able to build 63 apartments that have become home to those who formerly walked our streets and proposes to build 40 more at Mother Teresa Place that will become home to those who have spent far too many nights out in the cold.
TONI STRAND
Grand Junction
Out-of-town visitor ‘appalled’ by shoddy mask use in town
Mesa County is not doing a great job here in this county as Jeff Kuhr, executive director of Mesa County Public Health states in the article “Mesa County reaches grim milestone for COVID-19 deaths.”
I have been utterly appalled since arriving in Grand Junction on Dec. 15 at the lack of diligence shown by shoddy masks worn below the nose and even the ones worn correctly are of thin material.
I asked an employee of one of your larger supermarkets why no one required masks to be worn. I was told that he didn’t want to be beaten up. I asked who could ask people to leave without masks or those worn properly and was told it was up to management. I asked, well then, where is management?
The same amount of disregard for others safety was in your airport and on passengers coming in on United Express whose employees did not enforce proper mask use. I have since printed your Mesa County Public Health sign about masks being required and laminated it to hang around my neck.
The only way for the pandemic to cease is to wear masks at all times in public and to get vaccinated when one can.
LAURA RAYMOND
Guilford, Connecticut
If you find the coronavirus relief a pittance, donate it
Catherine Rampell writes that other countries are giving stimulus relief, but notes that it’s done more efficiently. In the U.S. everyone rich or poor gets a check?
She concludes:
“If there is something to emulate in our peer countries’ response to this crisis, it isn’t in the magnitude of their aid, but how smoothly their infrastructure functioned in getting targeted aid out quickly.”
To those who find the stimulus a pittance, donate it to those who find the stimulus insufficient and suffered large income losses.
FRED STEWART
Grand Junction