Guns and abortion have very different legal issues
The Daily Sentinel recently published an editorial by Ruben Navarrette titled “Newsom goes after what Republicans hold most dear: their guns.”
I felt compelled to clarify his comments and the facts. He proposes that Governor Newsom, D-Calif., is using the same strategy Governor Abbott, R-Texas, used in the Texas abortion ban legislation to ban guns. That is, citizens can use civil ligation for violations of the legislative ban if an abortion violates the legislative act, which Newsom is advocating applying to gun control legislation. The author further suggests that the Texas law “blatantly violates” the protections of Roe vs. Wade. He further suggests that “what’s good for the elephants is good for the donkeys” as the strategy to eliminate “assault” weapons in California. He goes on to suggest that both governors are using these issues to increase their national profile in anticipation of the 2024 presidential election.
I would agree with the possibility that both governors are playing their trump card (55 electoral votes for California and 38 electoral votes for Texas). But the issues of abortion and gun control require, need and should be based on valid documentation and legal expertise.
The right to possess a firearm is a Constitutional amendment. The right to abortion is not, but is a legal interpretation of the 14th Amendment (no State shall deprive any person of life, liberty or property). The current movement of states to limit or prevent abortion is, in part, based on the fetus/baby having the same rights referred to in the 14th Amendment.
Roe vs. Wade and the “right” to abortion is a complex moral, ethical and legal debate whether from the perspective of mother or baby. But since it is a legal interpretation and not a Constitutional amendment, it can be reversed. To reverse a Constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds majority of both the House and the Senate and then ratification by three-fourths of the states (38 of 50).
The new legal strategy is for states to challenge or override Supreme Court decisions and Constitutional amendments by legislating go-arounds. But in any case, the moral, ethical and legal ramifications cannot and should not be ignored from either side of the controversy.
I would think that Navarrette should refrain from commenting on either governors’ actions regarding abortion or gun control without significant research and data. If he wants to comment on either governors’ political strategy using the issues, charge on! But give the public the straight background behind supporting or opposing their actions.
JAMES STONE, MD
Grand Junction
Let’s take advantage of all the attention we’re getting
Recent events have colluded to make Mesa County the center of the political universe and by God we should celebrate this good fortune, not hide from it.
I propose an initiative for the November ballot to change the name of our renowned county to Conspiracy County, Colorado. Nice alliteration don’t you think? Strike while the iron is hot I say!
And while we’re at it how about a new motto? “Mesas, Monuments and Mountains” (or whatever it is) is a bit mundane. How about “Myths, Misplaced Ballots and Tall Tales”? Now that’s got some kick to it! Or maybe, “Bring Money and Say Whatever the Hell You Want.”
Actually, money’s probably not crucial. The Chamber can likely arrange for some interest-free cash and a tax break (not to mention a tour of our railroad car unloading facility).
Let’s get this done people. It’s only a matter of time before some other county/district out-loonies us. One can only hope.
FRED JONES
Grand Junction
Boebert’s Christmas card not conservative, Christian
Nothing says “Peace on Earth and goodwill toward men” better than a Christmas card featuring a mother smiling over her children who are holding assault rifles.
This card demonstrates that Rep. Lauren Boebert and her supporters are not conservatives, nor are they patriots, nor do they behave like Christians. This card demonstrates that Boebert and her supporters are selfish, ignorant bullies who have no understanding of Jesus’ teachings or of our democracy.
Boebert’s behavior is far closer to the behavior of a terrorist than the behavior of Ilhan Omar. Boebert has apparently declared war on the meaning and traditions of our Christmas celebrations. Nothing says “war, suffering and destruction” better than children (with their mother’s smiling encouragement) possessing assault weapons. (And this just days after another school shooting!)
JIM BAILEY
Grand Junction