Behold the power of Trump’s deception
Michael Higgins’ letter demonstrates once again the power of President Trump’s ability to create his own version of reality and impose it on his followers.
Mr. Higgins comments reflect talking points the president and his allies have been promoting for the past four years. For example, Democrats taking over the health care system. I guess he means the ACA which has provided health care coverage for 20 million people who didn’t have it and coverage for pre-existing conditions that wasn’t previously available.
Cash to Iran. I guess he means the money belonging to Iran that was seized and then released as part of the Iran Nuclear Agreement.
Investigating Trump with Clinton documents. I guess he means the investigation that our intelligence agencies did, which showed conclusively that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and resulted in the indictment and conviction of many of Trump’s closest campaign advisers.
And attacks on Dr. Fauci from the president who admitted on tape that he knew the severity of COVID-19 in February but then told the American public that it would magically go away in the spring.
The latest Trump reality imposed on his followers is election fraud that even his attorney general now denies and the Trump campaign’s 37 lawsuits have failed to prove and which state Republican leaders have denied exists.
The idea that mail-in ballots are fraudulent runs counter to our own experience in Colorado and is refuted by the many Republicans who were reelected or newly elected in this election.
Trump supporters like Mr. Higgins will not believe their eyes and ears, but will continue to believe the words of a president who has lied more than 20,000 times during his time in office. My hope for the country is that Trump supporters take time out from Fox News and attempt to get into the reality that the majority of this country is in, not the one that Trump has created.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park
Silence of GOP leadership is dangerous to democracy
Simon and Garfunkel sang in the Sixties: “Fools, said I, you do not know silence like a cancer grows.”
Today the silence we hear is that of a certain political group refusing to speak out against “…the neon god they made.” We now hear many allegations of voter fraud, cheating, and such that have been proven repeatedly to be false, having no substance. Yet we have: “Ten thousand maybe more; people talking without speaking; people hearing without listening.”
Those same people claim to live by the Constitution, but now, through their “sounds of silence” refuse to oppose those most willing to throw that selfsame Constitution out the window just to keep this false prophet as president.
A man who now, because of his defeat, refuses to fulfill his duly elected duties as our president. Who would rather throw childish tantrums and retreat into the shadows, only appearing to subvert the will of the voters. People who cannot see: “...the sign flashed out its warning. In the words that it was forming.”
Yes, our country is at risk. But not by those who exercised their American right to vote, but by those who would rather throw out this hallow tradition because the results weren’t to their liking.
Nowadays “honesty” is in the eye of our president and him only. Sycophants kowtowing while “…words like silent raindrops fell” upon those that would put one man’s infatuation with a job above the common good of our nation.
This is why the silence of the Republican leadership, including our own Cory Gardner, is dangerous to our country. The silence of not protecting our Constitution and the checks and balances put forth to defend our Republic. The yet untold damage inflicted by those who don’t stand up and repudiate these falsehoods through their silence. “No one dared disturb the sound of silence” that reverberates across the Republican halls of Congress.
In the end, my call to arms I fear: “But my words like silent raindrops fell. And echoed the wells of silence.”
LARRY SCHEID
Grand Junction
Sauer provides a dose of the right medicine for these times
Thanks Rachel Sauer, for the funny — with a hint of cynicism — commentary in the Sunday paper.
After a week of endless negativity in national and local news, your column makes me smile or just laugh out loud.
So keep it coming. It sure is a good dose of reality with a good laugh and just the right touch of cynicism.
BOB SMILANICH
Grand Junction