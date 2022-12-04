Thanks for the opportunity to comment on Cody Davis’ commentary from Sunday, Nov. 20 titled, “It’s OK to move on from Trump.” Davis says, “Trump can be both wildly successful in his first term and now be a toxic liability” as evidenced by the “backside whipping” that occurred in the elections. Non-electability isn’t the disease, it’s a symptom. The one trait shared by Trump-endorsed losers is election denial and, underlying this, the belief that the institutions that ensure fair elections have failed. Davis overlooks this, but it is key to understanding, and central to why Trump folks didn’t win.
I understand that Davis’ target audience is Trump supporters, so it may have been pointless to pursue the issue. Nonetheless, there’s an elephant in the living room, as they say. Another Trump toxin is the tendency to purge and punish non-loyalists, either by those in power or by being voted out. Trumpism ensured control, but also created an opposition that voted against him and his folks, contributing to Republican losses. Davis’ numbers appear to point to this.
Had the “red wave” materialized, few would have spoken out as Davis did, and the party would likely have been ecstatic about future prospects. Instead, a wake-up call regarding electability. But the realization of damage should go farther. Those are some big elephants in the room being mostly ignored.
“Moving on from Trump” may not be realistic, because Trump is still hugely popular. A political win is still possible. Most of the leadership is waiting to see which way the political winds blow, not ready to offend Trump or his followers. It’s late for leaders to counter the destructive narratives that have been let run wild — to their advantage. Looks like the tail is wagging the dog and may do so for years to come in the Republican party.
If Trump wins in 2024, the reckoning will be delayed, not avoided. And as long as most of the party believes the systems have failed, that myriad judges, clerks, volunteers, attorneys general, secretaries of state, and law enforcement are compromised we’re all in big trouble.
Regardless, I appreciate Davis speaking out, and do agree with his conclusion that traditional conservatives are electable, and will provide the start to counteracting Trump toxicity.
STEPHEN FERRIOLE
Grand Junction
Perception of threats is out of proportion with reality
There’s a lot of hate in this country. Hate comes from perceiving others as a threat. Throughout human history people have imagined threats where they didn’t exist, and magnified ones that did out of proportion to reality. It partly stems from an innate cognitive tendency to note and attend to differences between us and others. It doesn’t help when we have some who encourage others to go with these tendencies.
Some recent examples are that Critical Race Theory is being taught in elementary and high schools. It’s not. However, as the Nazis infamously used to say, people will believe a big lie before they’ll believe a little one — you just have to keep repeating it. Social media has exacerbated that tenet. Another example is that teachers are trying to shame white kids about the history of slavery in America’s past. Why would they do that? Today’s youth had nothing to do with it. It’s simply about helping them learn about history, so the country won’t ever be doomed to repeat it.
Then there’s the “gay agenda.” What exactly is that agenda? To convert straight kids to being gay? If there’s any agenda it to simply be accepted, or at least tolerated by the culture. Now teachers are accused of being “groomers.” Really? I’m sure there are gay pedophiles. However, there’s plenty of heterosexual pedophiles as well.
Then there’s the fear that transgender kids will use girls’ bathrooms. You think some guy is going to pretend to be a girl just to get into girls’ bathrooms? There’s also the issue of trans kids competing in girls’ sports. For sure, if my granddaughters trained hard and were beaten in a sport by someone born a male, I wouldn’t like it. I’m not sure what the solution is for that conundrum is. However, as for how to approach kids struggling with gender identity or their families, the words of Joe South come to mind — “Before you accuse, criticize or abuse, walk a mile in my shoes.”
To imagine threats where they don’t exist or magnify ones that do out of proportion is part of being human unfortunately. To note and attend to differences between us and others is as well. However, millions are being encouraged to do so for the political gain of a relative few. Those few are the super wealthy and corporations for whom government can be a real threat.