Electability isn’t the only problem with Trump

Thanks for the opportunity to comment on Cody Davis’ commentary from Sunday, Nov. 20 titled, “It’s OK to move on from Trump.” Davis says, “Trump can be both wildly successful in his first term and now be a toxic liability” as evidenced by the “backside whipping” that occurred in the elections. Non-electability isn’t the disease, it’s a symptom. The one trait shared by Trump-endorsed losers is election denial and, underlying this, the belief that the institutions that ensure fair elections have failed. Davis overlooks this, but it is key to understanding, and central to why Trump folks didn’t win.