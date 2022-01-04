Filibuster reform would be partisan power grab
After I read Senator Michael Bennet’s column published in the Sentinel on Wednesday, Dec. 22 where he wanted to reform, according to him, the filibuster rule to revive the Senate and our democracy. I was struck by what he had written. I wonder if our good Senator knows that this government is supposed to be a democratic republic instead of a straight democracy or even a socialist democracy as many of his far left, and I mean so far left that if the world was flat they would have fallen off by now, colleague’s apparently are bent on.
I believe our Constitution was crafted in such a way that the larger states would not run roughshod over the smaller states and the Senate is the place where this is supposed to happen with each state being equally represented there. So yes, it could empower 41 Senators who often represent 24% of American citizens to block debate and decisions on “broadly supported legislation.” Although I doubt that such a situation has occurred. I would like to know what gun legislation he believes is broadly supported, and what voting rights legislation, or who is supporting spending ourselves into a big time recession/hyper-inflation. I do question where he is getting his statistics from as there has been virtually nothing that this congress has passed that hasn’t done so along straight party lines, which represents a 50/50 split. Right now we currently find ourselves in this country totally polarized.
By the way it wasn’t all that long ago that it was the good Senator’s party that was using the filibuster to block legislation. I see nothing in his ideas on amending the filibuster that would not be seen as what it is, a partisan power grab. He can’t seem to see any irony in his examples the Senate before and after the Civil War where the Senate sheltered minority interests. It was his party, the Democratic Party, that was the minority. It was his party, Democrats including Robert Byrd, that was blocking Civil Rights legislation in the 1960s.
Here are some ideas for the good Senator if he would really like to reform the Senate. First, just quit using the reconciliation process to govern. Second, require all members be physically in the Senate chambers during session. Next, bring back the traditions of dignity, respect and courtesy. Finally, term limits of two.
MIKE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Single title legislation could be bipartisan win
It caused me almost physical pain to agree with Lauren Boebert on an issue. I have felt for years that the two things that would improve the U.S. Congress would be a balanced budget amendment and a single title requirement for legislation. Boebert is right, single title bills would place increased accountability on members of Congress and improve the public understanding of proposed laws. Representatives and Senators would have to defend their votes at election time instead of hide behind assertions that they were for something, but had to vote against it because of unrelated add-ons to bills.
Unfortunately, Rep. Boebert, as the self-admitted non-compromiser, is perhaps the least capable person of actually implementing such needed change.
She is wrong that a single title requirement will only be adopted by a Republican Congress. By her own admission, 47 state legislatures have single title requirements. Many (including Colorado’s) are controlled by Democrats. After a year in office, does Representative Boebert still not understand that compromise and cooperation is necessary to get things done regardless of which party is in control of Congress? It’s no wonder she has accomplished nothing during her first year other than self-promotion.
A third thing Congress (and the country) desperately needs is to end petty, hyper-partisanship and bickering about who and which party gets credit for something. Registration data shows that frustrated voters are leaving both parties in droves. New voters in particular are tired of party politics. They find elected leadership spouting partisan rhetoric and operating under archaic and contentious party structures ridiculous.
Citizens are seeking moderate, common sense problem solving and leaders who can get things done, not just posture, make excuses and blame others for inaction. Movements are beginning locally and nationally to oppose extreme party purists, unwilling to compromise to effectuate change.
If Rep. Boebert is serious about single title bills, I call on her not to blame Democrats for its failure or to wait for a Republican Congress for enactment, but to work now, across party lines, for its implementation. I further call on the entire Colorado Congressional delegation, regardless of party affiliation to work together towards this end. Good leaders don’t blame others for failure. Good legislation needs no party label.
TIM SARMO
Grand Junction