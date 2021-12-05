Housing prices, low wages leading to crisis
As the close family member of a disabled homeless veteran, I noticed a lot of media attention on homelessness in our community lately.
A lot of organizations are working hard to help those in need. However, the systemic problem of affordable housing itself does not seem to be addressed in the stories.
The average home price in Mesa County is $354,000. The average individual wage in Mesa County is $26,500/year and average family household wage in Mesa County is $48,000/year. A family making $48,000/year qualifies at the max a $240,000 house. The average apartment rent in Mesa County is $1,100/month.
More than 45% of students in our District 51 schools qualify for free or reduce priced lunches. That’s nearly half of our students. Our district is the 12th largest out of 178 districts in the state of Colorado. There are 600-800 real estate agents in our community. We hear about how expensive it is for the charitable organizations to accommodate the rising prices in real estate.
As much as the charitable organizations do to accommodate the financial expectations of the property owners, it never seems to be enough and the housing crisis is only getting worse. At some point, we have to face the reality that the housing systems and the earned income systems that must work together for a community to survive and thrive are not working together. It doesn’t take a mathematician to see that these numbers don’t add up and are not sustainable.
No one invests in property to lose money, people invest in property to make money. There is no incentive for anyone to lower their prices to accommodate the market wages and apparently no incentives for employers to raise wages so that their employees can afford a place to live. Again, at some point, we’re going to run out of band-aids and actually have to do some surgery to get to the root causes of the problem. That means finding the courage to face and address the built-in conflict between more property profits and a growing homeless population and those facing homelessness as their rents rise and their housing options shrink.
We need leaders who are willing to do the surgery necessary to get to the root of the problems, as well as those with the stocks of band-aids.
KRYSTYN HARTMAN
Grand Junction
Thinking clearly about vaccine rates, statistics
“There are lies, damned lies, and statistics.”
Like all exceptional quotes, this one is attributed to Mark Twain. He observed politicians shamelessly leveraging statistics to support their initiatives, and in the hands of these crafty statesmen, statistics were as malleable as clay. Any message could be bolstered by an official, precise and probably misleading percentage.
I think Twain was being a little unfair. Sure, the politicians can craft and connive and massage the data, but the real travesty is that most people are so incapable of deciphering the numbers and realizing they’re being played. The problem isn’t statistics, it’s our failure to think critically about statistics.
Here’s a relevant example: In August 2021, of the 514 patients hospitalized with COVID in Israel, 59% of them were fully vaccinated. In actual numbers, that’s 303 vaccinated, 211 unvaccinated.
For an anti-vax politician, conspiracy peddler or online supplement shill, this statistic is pure gold. The headline will read, “Israel hospitals full of vaccinated patients!!!” (Extra exclamation points make sensational propaganda even better, as any good propagandist knows.)
What’s wrong with this interpretation? Let’s calm down (I’m still recovering from those exclamation points) and think critically.
In Israel, the vaccinated far outnumber the unvaccinated, especially in older cohorts. A whopping 90% of Israelis over 60 years old were vaccinated, and 87% of the 514 patients were at least 60 years old. Hence, the 303 vaccinated patients came from a massive pool of Israelis, whereas the 211 unvaccinated came from a tiny pool. If you do the math, these figures actually tell us that you’re six times more likely to be hospitalized in Israel if you’re unvaccinated.
The simple version: In a population that is 100% vaccinated, 100% of hospital patients will be fully vaccinated. Even if the vaccine is 99.9% effective.
Make Mark Twain proud, slow down and think clearly.
JASON BOURGET
Mesa
Clearing up misconception on Lake Havasu water level
Regarding Willie Fleming’s concerns about Lake Havasu being only 3 feet below full while lakes in Colorado are very low, I need to clear up a misconception. The Parker Dam, which created Lake Havasu, is not so much designed for flood control and water storage like the Colorado lakes, but rather acts as a diversion dam in order to feed the canals that divert water to central Arizona and southern California.
The water level only rises and falls 5 feet during normal operations. This is similar to the diversion dams on the Colorado and Gunnison rivers that divert water to the canals that irrigate the Grand Valley, but on a much larger scale.
DOUG AMES
Lake Havasu City, Arizona