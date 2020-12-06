How can something come out of nothing?
I chuckled reading Michael Higgins’ dressing down of Messrs. Hugenberg and Sullivan when they felt there was no election fraud. They were referring to the actual ballot count done by honest citizens making a honest count. My mother did that for years and her honesty and integrity never came into question, nor the people she worked with.
Higgins criticizes Hugenberg’s explanation as laughable. Has he an inside line to those people’s vote? If he did, he’d know the only fraud going on is from our loser president.
As for Rick Wagner, I’ve always felt he needs to be taken with a grain or two of salt, but the old stuff still works. Continue to repeat a lie and it becomes the truth. That’s only because, as P.T. Barnum said, “there’s a sucker born every minute.” The loser still cries the election was stolen from him. The only theft was from the American people — truth and integrity in the White House.
I don’t understand what Wagner’s credibility has to do with Dr. Fauci’s decision to change his view after more accurate information was gained about COVID-19.
The use of mail-in ballots has worked well in Colorado, and as it’s turned out, pretty darn well for our last election, nationwide.
I disagree about the Democrats rigging the election. Show some proof or evidence. At last count, I understand Trump’s record in court is 1 and 40. A losing record! How can something come out, if there is nothing? No one can find any evidence, hence 1 and 40.
Former Sen. Gardner can believe whatever he wants, but remember, he didn’t get reelected.
I’ve been a lifelong Republican, but I don’t have much in common with this group of Trumpublicans who appear to have sold their souls to keep this autocrat in power.
RALPH HICKS
Clifton
Colorado needs to support the 30 by 2030 resolution
Despite the political division we see today, I believe that a majority of my Colorado neighbors love our diverse ecology and desire to preserve it for future generations. We are a people who enjoy our wild lands, forests, mountains, lakes and rivers throughout the year. We hunt, fish, hike, run rivers and climb mountains. In the winter we ski, snowshoe, ice fish and build igloos with our children.
The recent wildfires have made us acutely aware of how quickly we can lose large areas of forest and wild lands. When the thick smoke cleared we appreciated, perhaps more than ever, the clean air we breathe. Many of us are aware of the role our forests play in climate change as they are capable of absorbing a quarter of the carbon emitted by human activities.
30 by 2030 is an initiative to protect at least 30% of land and ocean in the United States by 2030 from the threats of climate change and loss of biodiversity. Currently only 12% of our public lands are protected and the goal is to increase this by 18% to 30%. This is an international goal with 25 countries in agreement and many more to follow. I am asking Sen. Michael Bennet, Gov. Jared Polis and our elected leaders to join in full support of 30 by 2030 that Colorado would lead in this doable effort.
SUZI SHEPHERD
Grand Junction
Choose to wear a mask and save someone else’s life
OK, you’re right. Nobody can make you wear a mask. They certainly can’t make you wear it correctly and cover your nose. But you can choose to wear a mask. If there’s a chance that all the media are not lying, all the government agencies are not lying, and all the hospitals are not lying, and there really is a serious pandemic, and that you may be contagious and not know it, and that by wearing a mask, you might prevent someone from dying or having long-lasting health issues and you might help hospitals to have room for people with all kinds of health problems, and you could help keep the number of cases down so that businesses could safely stay open, then you could choose to wear a mask.
ROBERT RIGGS
Paonia