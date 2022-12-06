A view on how Congress passes its legislation
Now that the election is over and most of the mud slinging is past us, let’s take a realistic view on House and Senate bills.
First John Smith, a new senator from a Midwest state, decides he wants to give the military five million dollars to distribute to military families with those overseas, as many of these families are on food stamps or other programs to make ends meet. Sounds like a great proposal. He must send his bill “Military assistance one” to committee to look it over. They also like it, but decide that they should add a few dollars for their favorite projects to that bill. How about a bridge in Alaska, heck, that’s only 20 million dollars or so. Another couple of members of the committee feel that the Western Slope of Colorado needs an international airport, so they pick De Beque. After all it’s a nice location and convenient to get to and easy freeway access.
So now the bill gets passed and goes to the House side of the political arena, and the process starts again. Representatives adding money to the bill for their favorite group. And let us not forget the over 12,000 registered lobbyist who are rewriting parts for their favorite organization. In 2021 lobbyists spent 3.53 billion dollars helping their poor overworked politicians do their job.
Ah, the bill is almost finished, but one congressional person feels that it is spending too much money and should be reduced. So, they propose to cut out the military funding. And it passes.
Now John Smith, the originator of the bill, votes against the bill. The local people talk against him because he voted down the final bill and he must be against the military.
“Just after midnight Wednesday, March 9, the Democrats posted the Omnibus Bill on their website. Touted as ‘necessary to keep the lights on,’ the 1.5 trillion-dollar bill was anything but that.”
It’s time to go online and read those bills before they are passed. Do not listen to just your favorite TV show or newspaper. Go to Library of Congress and listen carefully to others with whom you may not agree. Remember, you have to balance your budget, even if politicians don’t care as long as the tax money comes in.
THOMAS DENNIS
Grand Junction
What Americans want is to move forward, not a circus
Here we go again! After having a very nice Thanksgiving this year with friends and family, some of whom I had not seen in person for more than two years because of COVID, where we gathered, broke bread together, and caught up. No political stances. No taking sides about the red wave that never happened. Nothing about inflation, but we did talk a lot about football, how some grand kids had grown since we saw them last, and all those good things we used to talk about.
Many of those who were present at our Thanksgiving celebration voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020. Not one mention of him for two whole days. No bashing the Dems or the libs. Just genuine fun and peace. But, since Sunday, it has become apparent to me those silly MAGA/Trumpers are not going away quietly, even though the message from the voters on Nov. 8 was clear.
Sure, inflation is an issue, sure gas prices are higher than we want them to be, but what became a priority was just three issues. The U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling. Needless to say nobody wants to allow abortions after a certain point, but women make that choice, not men or politicians. Just ask Dr. Oz how that went for him in Pennsylvania. Loud and clear; no white Christian nationalist movements or governments for us. No more lying about elections that were not rigged, no more winks and nods to white supremacists, by a former president who have no idea apparently what Americans really care about.
Racism is not growing, it is just getting louder, like white noise or finger nails on a blackboard. Make us cringe.
What all of us Americans want is to just move forward, away from those gloomy two years of COVID. Of whiny former presidents. Freedom is real. American voters just proved it. Get ready for the circus clown show in January coming up. The U.S. House will be doing 40-50 investigations, according to their leaders. Gee, I can’t wait. I will be buying a large can of popcorn and watch anything but that. Even Fox News has changed their tune. About time. Now maybe they can focus on news rather than hyperbole.
Times they are a changing.
JEFFREY STEVENS
Grand Junction