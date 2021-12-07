Board members should not serve as secretary
I just read that the school board has appointed one of the members as secretary. Many years ago I took on the job of secretary of a board because the member that was acting as secretary felt he could not participate and take notes.
Once he participated, the meetings did last much longer — he talked a lot! In addition to not being able to participate, I feel the secretary can control what is reported. Minutes are approved at the next meeting, but that is after they have been published and it’s not easy to remember what has been discussed.
I do not think the secretary of the school board should be a member of that board.
DOROTHY ESPE
Grand Junction
Focus on Boebert ignores country’s big problems
I was glad to see the field day in Friday’s paper on Congresswoman Lauren Boebert. Boy it would be nice if all these kind people would be so upset at the current government for all the damage they have done to our country in only 11 months.
Many Americans wonder how Rep. Ilhan Omar is still in Congress. How did she pass a security clearance? She continually degrades not only this country, but Israel also. Of course we see every day how the left cannot stand the truth on what is happening to our country because they themselves are part of the big problem in our country today.
Where is your outrage over the unprotected border with all those coming with no vaccination requirements, high gas prices, ships sitting on our coast unable to unload and food prices going through the roof? And you’re complaining about some truths about those in congress, who could care less about this country just themselves.
Just what has the squad accomplished in four years besides complete mayhem. How many days in the past 11 months has sleepy Joe taken credit for something he has never done or said and they swear he never said? With 11 months into current administration are your better off today or with a president that was for the people?
ART EDWARDS
Grand Junction
Bureaucrats are the ones who actually run things
Why would anyone in their right mind run for public office? The short answer is they probably wouldn’t.
I’ve “played politics” as an avocation since 1989 and one thing I can say that differentiates most politicians from the rest of us is a giant ego. (Note: I said “most,” there are exceptions to every rule.) These guys are legends in their own mind.
But there are some variations in flavors, pure power freaks with “ideas so good they must be mandatory,” those looking for a job (I’m not successful at anything, but I might be able to make a living at this), bored with their job, the “CEO run” and the evangelical “Oh my God, things are going bad, someone must do something.”
Parties are a subtle joy. Democrats are really good at “party discipline,” either you march in step or we destroy you. If a wayward ego wants to run as a Democrat, they better be plugged into the party machinery and have approval. Republicans are not so well organized. They have silly ideas about “freedom” and such, so they end up with politicians who have the same philosophical bent as the Democrats or no bent at all as candidates. All it takes is stepping on the stage and mouthing a few slogans and you are a candidate and maybe elected. The partisans in the media love these people because they are really the Democrats that most of the media loves, but wear the jerseys of the other team.
But despite all of this fun the politicians don’t run things, the bureaucrats run everything. Bureaucrats tell politicians everything — what is happening, what they can do, what they can’t do and allegedly report on the progress of things.
The root problem is that the silly citizens think that the bureaucracies exist to actually “do” things, “perform functions,” where the only function actually performed by most of the bureaucrats, aka “public servants,” is padding their own paychecks. Follow the money and you can see this, but don’t expect “transparency” or real “news” about what is really happening.
GENE DREHER
Grand Junction
With partisan divide, why have a vaccine mandate?
Why do we keep seeing the push for mandatory COVID vaccines?
The polls show that many more Republicans are not going to get vaccinated compared to Democrats.
Without using any numbers, the data shows that unvaccinated people have a much higher chance of dying from the COVID virus.
In a country where so many elections are decided by a razor thin majority, why on earth would Democrats want to have a mandatory vaccine?
GARY PAX
Carbondale