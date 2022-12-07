Commentary doesn’t say much about Democrats

As I read the Nov. 27 commentary section in The Daily Sentinel, I was struck by the fact that the many writers seemingly can only find extremists in the Republican Party. There’s evidently not one extremist in the Democrat party; not Nancy Pelosi, not Chuck Schumer, not either of our two Senators (Hickenlooper and Bennett), or AOC and the squad. Every one of these people has voted for almost every bill put out by the Obama/Biden team or they have stood silently by as Biden signed executive order after executive order.