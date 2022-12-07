As I read the Nov. 27 commentary section in The Daily Sentinel, I was struck by the fact that the many writers seemingly can only find extremists in the Republican Party. There’s evidently not one extremist in the Democrat party; not Nancy Pelosi, not Chuck Schumer, not either of our two Senators (Hickenlooper and Bennett), or AOC and the squad. Every one of these people has voted for almost every bill put out by the Obama/Biden team or they have stood silently by as Biden signed executive order after executive order.
The southern border of the U.S. is still wide open. Inflation is still at a 40-year high. Gas prices are only going to go up. Crime is only getting worse.
Steve Mandell, a founding member of Restore the Balance, claims to know all about the Republican Party and what this last election means. I notice that Mandell never mentions which party he is aligned with, but I am pretty sure that he is not Republican. I think he is part of a group of Democrats that are trying to flip a conservative Republican district. Why do I never hear from this group when Democrats pass something like the “Reduce the Inflation” Act, which of course was anything but, purely on partisan lines? By definition, shouldn’t the Restore the Balance people be speaking out about this?
Jim Spehar in the same edition pooh-poohs the idea of thoughts and prayers for those that have lost loved ones to gun use. Spehar states there have been 40,000 gun-related deaths this year of which 18,000 were classified as homicides, murders, unintentional shooting, etc. I’m not sure what “etc.” encompasses, but obviously more than half of the deaths are suicide, and he rightly points out the difficulty in intervention in these situations. Spehar however, glosses over the fact that there were “only” 1,000 of these incidents, which were classified as defensive. I’m guessing that those 1,000 people were damn glad to have been able to protect themselves and their families. If we take out the number of gun deaths from Democrat-run big cities, what does that do the to the statistics? Spehar, a true Democrat, wants us to believe that the answer to this vexing problem is more federal gun legislation.
Recently, there was this incident in Moscow, Idaho, where there was a mass killing of four people with presumably a knife.
MIKE HIGGINS
Grand Junction
Supreme Court ruling on CSP stops is shortsighted
Charges against Eduardo Pena accusing him of transporting meth, fentanyl and heroin in his car were dropped because of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling. This ruling was used to find fault with the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tactics used to pull him over.
It doesn’t matter that the CSP acted in the line of duty with skilled observation, good sense and with good reason to suspect that unlawful lethal drugs, drugs that can lead to addiction and death, were being transported.
Was this Supreme Court ruling made to weaken law enforcement and others responsible for public safety? Is it another example of our myopic leadership willing to pass laws that solve fabricated problems without regard to long-term consequences?
And finally, since he was pulled over without cause, was he sent on his merry way with the drugs given back to him since they were taken in violation of the supreme court ruling?
ROBERT A. TALLARICO
Grand Junction
The Child Tax Credit should be renewed
The election is over and members of Congress are back at work, and they have unfinished business to complete — like decisions on extending tax breaks to corporations. They also need to do more to help put food on the table for children living in poverty.
The Child Tax Credit (CTC) of 2021 was made fully refundable to families with children, especially those with very low-income levels. Congress then did not renew it in 2022, despite evidence that CTC helped lift millions of children out of poverty. The U.S. census indicated there was a 46% drop in child poverty while the full refundable CTC was in place.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities shows 266,000 children under the age of 17 in Colorado are left out of a full tax credit. Of those children, 32,000 are in rural Colorado. The CTC has demonstrated that it puts food on the table of those people that need it most. These CTC payments are not luxuries, they represent food in the mouths of children.
Please contact Rep. Boebert, Sen. Hickenlooper, and Sen. Bennet and ask them to not support a tax break for corporations, unless they include a fully refundable Child Tax Credit.