Census worker laments results of ‘botched’ count
The Supreme Court is considering whether to allow the administration to exclude undocumented immigrants from the allocation of Congressional seats, which takes place every 10 years after completion of the Census. This year, the Census was conducted for the 23rd time since 1790.
For more than two months, I was one of about 500,000 temporary employees — an “enumerator” during the NRFU — “Non-Response Follow-Up” stage — of the 30-40% who did not respond online or by mail.
For whatever reason, this administration has gone to great lengths to sabotage this Census. It was grossly underfunded, planning was long delayed, and other decisions have hampered an accurate count. Our allotted time was drastically cut, and time for collating and analyzing data was cut in half. Due to COVID-19 the final stage began in August, rather than May — yet we were tasked with finding where people were living on April 1 of 2020.
A discussion of the problems that we encountered in the field is too long for here. The claim is that 99.9% of cases were “closed.” I guarantee that there isn’t an enumerator in the country who believes that. The high percentage of “refusals,” tech issues, undercounts in low-income and minority communities, and gross incompetence at the regional and national levels make that claim ridiculous.
And there is NO information gathered in the 2020 Census that would indicate who, or how many, are undocumented immigrants. The Constitution is clear that the “number of whole persons” living in the United States is to be used for Congressional apportionment. Period.
While it was a fascinating and eye-opening experience — meeting a few rude but mostly wonderful people, it is frustrating that our communities will suffer for a decade from a botched process.
BOB WEISS
Grand Junction
Support ‘Thirty by Thirty Resolution to Save Nature’
I am writing to endorse a new campaign by The Wilderness Society and partner organizations to preserve 30% of our state by 2030.
This is a national and global effort with the same goal: protecting 30% of the planet by 2030. Our public lands face threats from multiple sources, oil and gas development, a 20-year drought, wildfires and climate change so this effort needs our support.
Sen. Michael Bennet has introduced the “Thirty by Thirty Resolution to Save Nature” in the Senate. This resolution deserves our support and Sen. Bennet should be thanked for this resolution.
It is up to each of us to do our part to preserve our state, our country and our planet. We need to get behind and support this campaign. I live here in part because, like you, I love the desert, its archaeological resources and its wide open spaces. We need to ensure these resources for future generations.
GEOFF PETERSON
Grand Junction
We can’t stabilize climate without protecting nature
We are blessed to live free. Our founding freedoms of religion, speech, the right to bear arms, and so on — our Constitution guarantees these freedoms as a democratic country. Mistakes, ambitions, avarice, desires have tarnished those freedoms. Possessiveness has caused global warming and chain reactions have depleted resources and brought us to a point of crisis. Today’s generations face the enormous challenge of cleaning up our Earth. Stewardship is an ethic that embodies the responsible planning and management of resources. Resources are available to change these threatening conditions. God created the Earth for man to protect and use wisely. (Read Genesis.)
Catholic environmental activists have found support in teachings by Pope Paul VI and Pope John Paul II in their encyclicals. Pope Francis has published an encyclical named Laudato si (Be Praised), on the “Care of Our Common Home” that aims to inspire everyone, not just Roman Catholics, to protect the Earth. St. Francis wanted everyone to take good care of creation. People occasionally forgive, but nature never does. St. Francis said, “If we don’t take care of the environment, there’s no way of getting around it.”
I would like to congratulate and encourage our elected officials who have committed to protecting 30% of the lands worldwide, by the year 2030. This is one way we can protect the planet that we value so deeply. We cannot stabilize the climate without increasing protections for nature around the world. The most cost-effective way to mitigate climate change is to protect the Earth’s lands and waters, especially the carbon-rich ecosystems like forests, peat lands and trees. Without intact natural systems, billions of people will suffer. Please continue to support the 30 X 30 and the Wyss Foundation.
Everyone needs nature!
MARY FOLCHERT
Regent of Mount of The Holy Cross #941, Catholic Daughters of America, Fruita