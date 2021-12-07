Stunned by racism shown to CMU football players
In a recent article in The Daily Sentinel, an incident that occurred at an away Colorado Mesa University football game at the South Dakota School of Mines was described where several racial slurs were directed at members of our football team.
I am still stunned by this, with emotions running from anger to sheer disappointment, and everything else in between.
Over the past few years I’ve been fortunate enough to get to know CMU coach Tremaine Jackson on a level most in town haven’t and for that I’m thankful. It started with a simple tweet that I posted about the murder of George Floyd. That tweet led to coach Jackson reaching out to me and that very weekend we had coffee. The friendship and the mutual respect began instantly.
What most of you reading this letter don’t know is that since that time, I along with many of the members of the Grand Junction Police Department have been blessed to get to know coach Jackson, his staff and our CMU Mavs football team on a whole new level. I have tremendous respect for these student athletes and the staff that guides and mentors them. Hearing their stories, their “why,” is not only inspiring to me, but it gives me hope for our future to see these young men accomplish so much, not only on the field but also in the classroom. I get to celebrate their accomplishments and I feel honored they let me into their lives to do so.
All this said, reading the story in the paper about blatant racism and the hate that was on display that day shows me that there is much work to be done if we truly want to make this world a better place. This isn’t about policing, it’s not about CMU, it’s about decency and humanity at its very core.
So instead of dwelling on the negative of that day, I’d rather offer a bit of wisdom that my father once told me. Learn to listen and understand those around you. Listen to their experiences and their dreams and you’ll get to know the true person within. And while your experiences may be vastly different than theirs, imagine the common ground you can find and how you can maybe even make a new friend in the process. After all, celebrating differences enriches our world in amazing ways.
If we start looking for the good in people and practice kindness more often, we’d be much better off.
Go Mavs!
CHIEF DOUG SHOEMAKER
Grand Junction Police Department
CMU players, coaches kept cool heads during incident
Kudos and congratulations to CMU football coach Tremaine Jackson and the CMU players for their cool headed non-response to the racial slurs that they were subjected to during and after their game with South Dakota. We are all proud of our fine student athletes and their coach! A fine example of keeping on the high road to success!
MARK SMITH
Grand Junction
Need more respect for differences, self reflection
“A house divided against itself cannot stand.” — Abraham Lincoln
Though referring to slavery, the phrase has obvious implications for today’s myriad divisions and animosities that dominate our daily discourse. It feels more like the “Disunited” States of America — not to mention the person to person differences of opinion and perspectives that characterize our daily interactions.
Respecting our differences and working toward the common good has long been the spinal cord of our democracy. No wonder our nerves are jangled in these days of perceived “outrage.” Often messy and contentious, our willingness to compromise and work together for solutions has delivered us to today, where toxic waste and misinformation dominate our daily lives. Perhaps self reflection would be helpful?
What do you care about? What matters? What’s working? What does success look like? What would you like to see happen? What will you do?
ELDON McBRIDE
Palisade