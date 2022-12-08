This is a busy time of year for our area Freemasons
This time of year is busy for everyone, even more so for Freemasons in the Grand Valley, as charity and community involvements are two tenants of Freemasonry, and the Brothers in Palisade, Grand Junction and Fruita enjoy giving back, especially this time of year.
Mesa Lodge is the oldest Masonic Lodge in the Valley, founded in 1883. Mesa Lodge led the charge in gathering toys and donations from the Masonic Bodies of the Grand Valley for the Salvation Army Toy Drive and the Masonic Motorcycle Group “The Widows Sons” delivered them in the Hog Toy Run on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Palisade Lodge participated in the Palisade Parade of Lights on Friday, Dec. 2. This year, the lodge had five airplanes in the parade, and the Rainbow Girls and the DeMolay Boys, the Masonic Youth Groups, handed out candy in the parade.
The Grand Junction Scottish Rite Masons hosted a pancake breakfast with Santa at the Grand Junction Masonic Center on Saturday, Dec. 3, for the RiteCare Speech and Language Children and they will be holding Christmas Party with Santa for the Montrose RiteCare Children on Friday, Dec. 16. The Fruita Scottish Rite Club donated eight bicycles to needy children, a boy, and a girl, each from Loma, Shelley, Rimrock, and Monument Ridge elementary schools.
There are a couple of events coming up that are open to the public. If you have ever wanted to see a Masonic Ceremony, you can come to the Grand Junction Masonic Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday to see the Joint Installation of Officers for Mesa, Grand Junction, Palisade, and Fruita Masonic Lodge. The Lodges are also hosting a Craft Fair, which is open to everyone, at the Grand Junction Masonic Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
GREG FOSTER
Grand Junction
Lack of engagement has led to post-modern politics
Is there any wonder why Utahns in particular and Americans in general have no time for civic activity? The “weekend” traditionally was the seventh day of the week, since folks on this planet always worked six days a week.
In the distant past, this day was set aside in democracies for individual healing and rest, civic participation and education, and church or synagogue attendance.
Lately, meaning the past 75 years, the sabbatical day for local citizen activity and national improvement is pretty much dead and gone. In Utah, our slouching citizenry watch the Denver Broncos muddy their feet from a reclining position on the couch, frolic on social media in order to find new enemies to hate, or drag their reluctant spouses off to church for private engagement in the autonomous republic of God.
Our people wouldn’t know how to teach a 10-year-old the first thing about the Constitution or why to work hard at constructive public debate.
Welcome to the cesspool that is post-modern politics. He who owns the most guns is probably going to be the boss.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY
Woods Cross, Utah
We should spend money on better uses than politics
According to NPR and OpenSecrets, somewhere close to $17 billion was spent on the 2022 midterm elections. Money spent to elect politicians who promise to solve our problems, but don’t.
Wouldn’t that money be better spent helping to solve some of our problems: policing, mental health, education, border protection, infrastructure, etc.? Money spent to help fix problems is money better spent than that used to add to political gridlock and vitriol. We should all donate to a better cause.
RAY GATES
Clifton
Bret Stephens doesn’t get to the root of antisemitism
Bret Stevens misses the point. He does not get to the root cause of antisemitism; he just points out incidences.
Trump is sloppy in his vetting, but he also has a Jewish son-in-law, as well as grandkids. He also moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Tel Aviv and is on good terms with Israeli leadership... whether you’re a fan of Bibi et al. or not... and how anti-Palestinian the Israeli government is.
Bret, like so many want it both ways against Trump.