More trails a slippery slope to less hunting
Jon Holst, a former Colorado Parks and Wildlife employee, is currently Colorado Field Representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership. “According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, there are nearly 40,000 miles of mapped motorized and non-motorized trails in Colorado,” he explained in the Nov. 7 Daily Sentinel. “Some estimates suggest there exists an additional 25 to 30% of unmapped, user-created trails near popular mountain biking communities.”
Illegal trails in the Durango area (and elsewhere) are causing issues for land managers, wildlife officials and trail advocates that can’t rein in the longstanding problem.
“We’re not talking small connector trails,” Shannon Borders, spokeswoman for the Bureau of Land Management, said in a 2018 Durango Herald story. “We’re talking miles of illegally built trails. And it’s not like there’s not a ton of recreational opportunities around town.”
Durango area elk and hunters have been impacted by expanding mountain bike (and other) trail networks.
“I had to leave one area due to ATVs. Then the great new area I found was recently designated semi-roadless instead of roadless, meaning mountain biking was allowed. The elk left,” Durango area hunter Bryan Peterson said.
“I hunted an area for years that always held elk. When they expanded the trails the elk vanished,” added Johnny Rothones.
As detailed in a 2018 Colorado Backcountry Hunters & Anglers report (“Impacts of Off-Road Recreation on Public Lands Habitat”), “Wildlife habitat in Colorado is being significantly impacted by the proliferation of mechanized (i.e., mountain bike) and motorized (ATV/OHV) trails on public lands. Sportsmen and wildlife managers are finding that elk hunting opportunities, in particular, are being compromised by trail development in many parts of the state.”
And given that a whopping 85% of Colorado’s public lands are already open to biking, there are plenty of opportunities available without building a single new trail. In addition, most motorized routes are open to bikers. In fact, today some 92% of all national forest lands in Colorado lie within one mile of a road and there are over 17,000 miles of roads in Colorado’s national forests. How many miles are enough?
With so much of Colorado’s public lands base already crisscrossed with trails and roads, “access” has become “excess.” It’s a slippery slope from more mechanized and motorized trails to fewer elk and hunting opportunities, but here in Colorado we’re already getting a disturbing preview of how it ends.
DAVID LIEN
Co-Chairman, Colorado Backcountry Hunters & Anglers
Inspiring event at Native American Market Days
The Western Colorado Trades and Labor Assembly (WCTLA) is a proud sponsor of Native American Market Days and Native American Cultural Programs (NACP), and we honor the many contributions of Native Americans to the labor movement. This year we were able to host a special vaccine clinic during the Market Days, providing adult and pediatric doses of the COVID vaccine to 629 people!
This inspiring event was a precursor to bringing powwows back to Western Colorado. WCTLA supports the efforts of the NACP in achieving this goal. For more information on sponsoring upcoming NACP events, or making a contribution to this worthy cause to support Native American art and culture, visit nacpcolorado.org.
We wish to thank Robert Wiley and Native American Cultural Programs for allowing us to be part of this wonderful community event, and the teams at Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Colorado Mesa University who helped make it happen. We extend our gratitude to the Colorado AFL-CIO, and affiliate unions who pulled together to make these events happen — AFT Local no. 1876, Colorado WINS, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 111 and Colorado Education Association- CEA. This year, more than ever, we have seen the true power of solidarity.
Finally, we would like to thank all members of the community who have been vaccinated, in an effort to end this pandemic. Have a safe and happy holiday season, from our family to yours.
MOLLY ANDERSON
Affiliate Union & Allies Organizer, Colorado AFL-CIO