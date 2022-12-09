Oil and gas operators need to clean up after themselves
It’s far past time for oil and gas companies to clean up after themselves. Barbara Vasquez made some interesting points in her Nov. 23 op-ed. It’s ridiculous that nearly every oil and gas well drilled on federal land doesn’t have enough money set aside to plug it and reclaim the land once operators are finished with it.
We’ve got to make sure that we’re protecting our public lands. Animals don’t deserve to breathe polluted air and drink contaminated water. Communities living near oil and gas wells shouldn’t have to deal with that, either. We need strong federal rules to ensure that oil and gas operators clean up after themselves.
DANIELLE CARVER
Clifton
Grateful for family’s help during my flight troubles
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, I had a flight from Grand Junction connecting to New Orleans through Denver. On my way to a convention, as well as a reunion with dear friends I hadn’t seen for 15 years, my heart fell as I learned that the flight would be delayed 25 minutes. I had only 45 minutes between my scheduled flights. My preoccupation with “what ifs” made me less than chatty, but a lovely family headed to San Francisco sat on the same row. The son crowed with delight as the plane took off; the father and son played hangman as we rose above the clouds; the mother studied her Messiah score for performance with the Aspen Choral Society. When they learned of my short connection, they let me leave the plane first.
Bad news: my connecting flight in Denver sat at a gate at the very farthest end of the terminal, a 15-minute walk according to the gate agent. I grabbed my roller-bag and hoofed it. Unfortunately, the up escalator to the main B terminal didn’t work. I swore (softly, I hope), but then the father said, “here, let me carry it up for you.” Once we got to the top, he offered to carry my tote bag so I could concentrate on keeping my stride. His family waited at Gate 58, but he continued to accompany me all the way to Gate 20, enabling me to arrive a whole 9 minutes before the door closed! Winded and red-faced, I could barely choke out my thanks.
I am so very grateful to this kind man and his family, who enabled me to catch the flight, have a wonderful reunion dinner with my friends, and participate in a rewarding conference. I don’t know their names, but they’ve earned a special spot in my heart.
KATHIE TURNER
Crested Butte
Bipartisan effort to help farmers needs to pass
Thank you to the Sentinel for illuminating the many challenges facing Colorado’s farmers and ranchers due to our extended drought and warming temperatures. Heather Sackett’s recent article “Water fact-finding trip...” featured Kremmling rancher Paul Bruchez, who is experimenting with growing sainfoin as a drought-tolerant alternative to water-thirsty alfalfa. Bruchez, concerned about the survival of the agricultural industry, stated, “People just don’t have enough water to irrigate the way they used to irrigate.”
Increasingly, members of Congress from both sides of the aisle are working to address the challenges posed by climate change. The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill includes investments in climate resilience, such as watershed improvements and forest health; thus far, Colorado has received $1.1 billion in investments from this bill. In July, the CHIPS and Science Act passed by bipartisan majorities, and its historic investments in clean energy technology and disaster-resilience research will benefit Coloradans.
Another bipartisan climate bill, The Growing Climate Solutions Act (HR 2820), is awaiting a vote in the House of Representatives. This bill would help compensate agricultural producers, via verifiable carbon markets, for voluntarily sequestering carbon through healthy soil practices such as cover crops, reduced tillage and rotational grazing. Due in part to the support of our own Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, it overwhelmingly passed in the Senate (92-8). I encourage you to contact Representative Boebert and ask her to help boost incomes for our Western Slope farmers, ranchers and forest owners by voting for the Growing Climate Solutions Act.
SUSAN HESS
Grand Junction
Pay attention to Mesa County with the recount
I sure hope that the state of Colorado pays extra attention to Mesa County while conducting the mandatory recount.
I mean this not only Boebert country, it is also Tina Peters country.