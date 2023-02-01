It is with great concern that I am writing to you because for the past three years, our residential neighborhood has been overshadowed by an increase in crime, shootings, armed robbery, burglary and drugs. Much of this appears to be due to all-night gaming allowed by the city of Grand Junction to operate adjacent to residential neighborhoods.
Because of this increase in crime, etc., after gaming in our neighborhood, we started a Neighborhood Watch with the help of the Grand Junction Police. I have to say, it took a bit of time, but it has made a difference. Thinking that things are settled, we are now plagued with the opening of a cannabis store directly across the street from the gaming facility. Not a good mix of bedfellows in a neighborhood of children, retired elderly and a school bus stop at the same corner. One can only think of the potential issues surrounding these types of businesses to operate in the same area directly across the street from the neighborhood.
Members of the Neighborhood Watch attended the hearing by the city of Grand Junction to dispute the city allowing a cannabis store this close to all-night gaming within a residential neighborhood already plagued with fallout from criminal activities. I also followed up with a letter of concern to the City Clerk’s Office citing the criminal activity we have experienced and to see the police stats since the gaming facility opened here.
A combination of both gaming and cannabis would destroy what’s left of the neighborhood. Sadly, I was advised this week that the City Hearing Officer and the Board did in fact allow a license for the cannabis store to operate. It is with a heavy heart that the concerns of the citizens of this community are pushed to the side by city officials for the sake of the legal tender. A sad day for us all.
KEN DUCOTE
Grand Junction
We can save the OM Pool and have a new rec center
As a new father, I’m ecstatic about the possibility of a Community Recreation Center. I love the thought of my daughter having additional opportunities to stay active. Not just during the winter months, but year-round. As a community organizer, I’m hopeful for the CRC as we need more places for people to connect.
Recreational centers draw diverse users. Young and old, city folk and county, people of different economic backgrounds, people of different beliefs and much more. Communities, especially ours, need places to be in community. As a resident of Orchard Mesa, I’m nervous. Again, the Orchard Mess Community Pool is under threat of complete closure. Ever since I moved to this place I love five years ago, citizens have had to rally to support saving the OM Pool. Although operated by three government entities, the school district, county, and city, it has been the city of Grand Junction that has continued to step up for the pool. We need them to do it one last time.
It is time for the city to once and for all, take full ownership of the pool. Accept the land offer from the district, an element needed for affordable housing, and the $800,000 from the county. This would officially release the other two entities from their obligation and prove to the community the city is ready to take on the responsibility of indoor recreation. If the city is unwilling to fund the remainder, or the cost is demonstrably higher than advertised, there are plenty of grants for recreation opportunities in underserved residencies. The OM Pool can, and should, be saved.
That brings us back to the Community Recreation Center. With the most recent negotiation update, the city is presenting the people with a catch-22. Support the CRC and upon creation, lose the OM Community Pool. Effectively this would give OM pool 2 to 3 years. As this paper’s editorial board has pointed out, this has created an embedded, unnecessary opposition.
Instead, the city can be the hero. The city can be the standard bearer for supporting community involvement. Let us all rally around community recreation and connection. Let’s prove to each other we’ve got our backs. Let’s save the pool and support the new recreation center. Both are not only possible, but necessary.
NICK ALLAN
Grand Junction
Silbernagel piece was well researched and interesting
Last week’s article written by the Sentinel’s Bob Silbernagel about the Sundance Kid is another example of the quality of writers working or contributing to The Daily Sentinel.
The amount of research required for the Sundance article was substantial and Bob’s work gave us a broader story than commonly told about this Western rascal. Silbernagel also let readers know what he used for source material to put together this informative and entertaining article. Hats off to all the excellent writers and editors at our newspaper. You keep us informed with vetted information.