Make your voice heard on social studies standards
The Colorado Board of Education appointed an advisory committee to revise the Colorado social studies standards. There is an opportunity for review and comments by citizens. A letter was sent to the Board signed by approximately 400 individuals from all walks of life, young and old, and a variety of ethnicities and educational experiences. The following excerpts are from this letter:
“We all favor the unvarnished teaching of social studies — the good, the bad and the ugly — but to focus only on the ugly, as the proposed standards do, is neither a true nor an honest representation of this country’s history and will not help our students become educated members of the community. By failing to recognize the sacrifices of many disadvantaged groups over time, the proposed standards will serve only to separate our children from their common humanity ...the proposed standards identify certain groups whom the authors of the standards apparently believe are disadvantaged, without identifying other groups for whom this country has served as a refuge from poverty and oppression, even from death in the case of LGBTQ persons in some countries. Slavery and Jim Crow, as well as the use of indentured Chinese to build the railroads, and the westward expansion of the country at the expense of native Americans are blots on our history. Hopefully, we all agree that these groups have proven capable of surmounting the challenges they encountered, and, in many cases have prospered in the United States.
“While the proposed standards mention the foundational documents such as the Constitution (including the Bill of Rights) and the Declaration of Independence, as well as the basic structure of our government such as the three branches of government, these are not emphasized even though they are so vital to understanding why our country endures despite our many differences.”
The Colorado Department of Education is requesting feedback from citizens. Now is the time to voice your opinion on the teaching of K-12 social studies. Understanding our country’s founding documents and our history of development as a nation, both good and bad, is necessary to educate students.
PHYLLIS HUNSINGER
Grand Junction
Beware corporations when they use the word equity
I find it interesting that in today’s society the ruling class like to use the word equitable or equity to control or charge the masses.
I received a letter last week as to why Grand Valley Power is going to raise our rates. The first reason under the section “Why is this change necessary?” is, and I quote, “Rebalancing of the rates to ensure fair and equitable costs among the classes.” I am sorry to tell you, but the CEO of any corporation does not care about the classes, except the ruling class.
The CEO and board members of large corporations and non-profits pad their portfolio a little every time we have any kind of an increase in the cost of goods or services. This in no way helps the less fortunate.
The less fortunate do not have house keepers and maids that work in the hours before 4 p.m. The less fortunate come home from a day’s work and then use the home electricity for the dishwasher, do the laundry, cook for their children, shower and so on, during the peak hour of use. Please do not tell us that the $0.08 increase in the evening is equitable.
I will be the first to admit I do not know anything about running a power company, but it seems to me it would cost the same to generate power at 8 a.m. or 8 p.m. so why not just raise the rate $0.01 per kWh or $0.02 per kWh across the board? My thought is because then it would also cost the well-to-do more, you decide.
Once again, equitable in this context is a woke word to make the less fortunate feel good about paying more. This only makes the ruling class feel good about themselves for taking just a little more money to pad their portfolio. After all, by using the word equitable they just made your life so much better.
DAN MCDONALD
Loma
The Constitution evolves through amendments
On Feb. 2, Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted, “The Constitution is not evolving. To say that spits in the face of every single one of our founders.”
It’s really awful that our representative in congress doesn’t even know how the Constitution of the United States works. It has literally evolved (been amended) 27 times.
Can we please elect a person that is knowledgeable of our Constitution next time?
JASON SMITH
Grand Junction