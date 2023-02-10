Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to politics

Contrary to the opinion of the Sentinel, bigger is not always better in politics. I favored, and watched, as a Wyoming county commission expanded from three to five members. Mostly it resulted in three outcomes: increased costs, inability to move agenda items forward, and less personal accountability by each commissioner. It is working the exact same way here in the Grand Valley with the Grand Junction City Council and the District 51 School Board.