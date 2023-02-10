Bigger isn’t always better when it comes to politics
Contrary to the opinion of the Sentinel, bigger is not always better in politics. I favored, and watched, as a Wyoming county commission expanded from three to five members. Mostly it resulted in three outcomes: increased costs, inability to move agenda items forward, and less personal accountability by each commissioner. It is working the exact same way here in the Grand Valley with the Grand Junction City Council and the District 51 School Board.
Nobody wants to take responsibility for a recreation center and a pool. Pretty simple items to address when you think about it. The only ones who are displaying a lick of sense are our three (not five) county commissioners who understand that they should not attend this dance.
Placing the new recreation center at Matchett Park, on Patterson Road, makes sense. However, it makes no sense to say a 10-year-old child should ride his/her bicycle off Orchard Mesa, traverse an industrial zone, and travel up 28¼ Road to a recreation center. Grand Junction is not Fruita. It is much too large to pretend that one recreation center will suffice.
The solution is very simple. You purchase the plans used to build the Fruita Recreation Center. That would be a huge cost and time savings out of the gate. You then place it in Orchard Mesa. Next you design a larger facility on Patterson, patterned off the same plan. Then take the total of the two projects to Grand Junction voters. They either approve, or disapprove, the construction bonds and the attendant dedicated sales tax increase required for future maintenance. All or nothing, and something for everybody. For those of you who think the marijuana tax will build, or even help build, a recreation center, you are living in fantasy land. Should any revenue develop from that source, it can be dedicated for future recreation center equipment.
As for the schools, they can work out a long-term rental for swim team practice. My children used to swim at 5 a.m. for school swim team practice. If our school board cannot manage a simple rental contract to support the swimmers... well, that is what the election ballots are for.
The small and minor details can be worked out by staff. And yes, non-Grand Junction residents should pay more user fees to utilize the facilities they did not help fund.
DANIEL MOORE
Fruita
Let’s give our kids quality health care in our schools
I am a retired teacher, a 70-year-old grandmother of three children who attend Chipeta Elementary. I taught in Baltimore, and at Fruita Middle School for two years before retiring. I can guarantee that District 51 has a strong and dedicated set of teachers, administrators and staff. The hiring process is thorough and everyone who is hired cares first about the students.
This is a hard time for all of us, kids included. We are frightened of many things, but we all want our children to be safe and healthy and strong. We want Grand Junction to be a great place to grow up.
I have the impression that some people are worried that having a health center at our high school is an unhealthy idea. That makes me cry. Nobody will be forced to use the health center. Did you notice that Marillac’s plans include dental care? Can anyone be opposed to dental care? Can anyone be opposed to giving students the opportunity to see a real medical professional if they don’t feel well? If you think about it, it’s good for all of us to have more health care.
School systems across the country are adding health centers. Why? Because it’s an excellent way to provide people in the community with expert care. As a parent and grandparent, I know what it’s like to worry about your kids. Let’s reduce our load of worries by making our schools stronger. Let’s move forward to include the option for quality health care at our high school. Let’s make Grand Junction a great place to grow up.
JODIE KAVANAUGH
Grand Junction
How would we compensate water rights owners fairly?
One small problem with the position you take in Sunday’s editorial, I have been told that when Senator Don Coram proposed such an idea to the Colorado Legislature, the response of farmers and ranchers was “That’s my 401k!”
Farming and ranching is incredibly long hours, hard work and very risky — subject to the vagaries of the weather and markets. Now you threaten them with “eminent domain.” First the wolves (and yes, I voted with the urbanites) but your proposal exacerbates the rural-urban division. How do you plan to determine fair compensation for the water rights owners? I shall be interested in hearing your idea on that.