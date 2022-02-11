Behavioral health system will put people first
I gazed out the window at the snow-covered peaks and patchwork fields below as my plane approached the tarmac at Denver International Airport. Wheels down at last. I had arrived at my new home — a brilliant blue sky overhead and blinding snow as far as the eye could see. It is hard to wrap my mind around how such a majestic place can also possess one of the country’s highest rates of suicide and prevalence of mental health challenges. My mission? Harness the momentum that has driven an unprecedented two-year planning effort to bring about transformational change in Colorado’s behavioral health system so that it truly puts people first.
I am humbled that Governor Jared Polis has appointed me to serve as Colorado’s first Behavioral Health Commissioner to lead the new Behavioral Health Administration (BHA), which we will launch by July. This clinically trained mental health and addiction treatment practitioner has come to Colorado at an urgent and exciting moment. We have a real opportunity to develop a system that is equitable, accountable and effective. The BHA we build will oversee a system that serves all of Colorado, provides care that is timely and helps people find success by achieving whole-person health and wellbeing. When we get this right, our state stands to become an exemplar on the national stage of what it means to provide person-centered, community-based and data-informed behavioral health care.
When I worked as an emergency department psychiatrist in Boston, I saw firsthand how the scarcity of behavioral health treatment options in the community and the stigma of seeking support can result in our family, friends and neighbors landing in some of their darkest moments. The BHA we build will be driven by individuals with this lived experience. By July, we will have established an Advisory Council that is diverse in its membership and co-chaired by someone with lived experience. Council meetings will be inclusive and accessible, held in different parts of the state, with attendance and input widely encouraged and sought out.
DR. MORGAN MEDLOCK
Colorado Behavioral Health Commissioner
School board serves the entire community
The pandemic and political divides have challenged our sense of safety and well-being. More than ever, we need leaders and citizens united in District 51’s mission to “engage, equip and empower our learning community today for a limitless tomorrow.”
For decades I had the privilege and responsibility of creating supportive classroom communities where diverse students practiced skills needed in a democracy. Young children were able to describe that they wanted their school to be a safe and kind place. They were able to grow in their understanding of their rights and responsibilities as part of a learning community. I recall their keen sense of fairness and yet an ability to understand that fair didn’t always mean the same. I recall their growing ability to respectfully work out differences and to choose what was helpful or would keep others safe. It took a lot of practice and compromise, but it was possible and necessary to help one another learn and thrive.
Elections have consequences. Less than half of Mesa County’s 108, 237 active voters participated in the November 2021 elections. Each of the new board members were chosen by less than a quarter of that group. I hope District 51 board members see their responsibility to all children, families and educators in District 51. We need leadership that finds ways to unite our diverse community and demonstrates respect for all.
DEBRA ALLERTON
Grand Junction
Peters shows disdain for the rule of law
I’m confident that supporters of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will be writing to complain about the recent reporting of the altercation between Peters and the police attempting to serve a search warrant on her. I’m sure that many will say that the search warrant was excessive in response to her alleged efforts to record a court hearing for her deputy clerk.
My view is that this incident is yet another example of Peters’ complete disdain for the rule of law. Like many citizens who have watched election deniers storm the U.S. Capitol and attempt in numerous ways to overturn the free and fair election of the president, I am sick of the lack of accountability. Every time people like Peters are called to account for their actions or are the subject of investigation, they and their supporters yell “Witch hunt!”
Why is it so hard for her to follow the law? If I am told to stop recording a court proceeding, I will stop. If I don’t, I expect to be held in contempt by the judge. If I lie about it, I expect to be punished. The rules are meant for everyone. People who violate the law should expect to be punished. That goes for everyone from the former president on down to persons who tamper with our election equipment or who have attempted to pass themselves off as false electors from their states.
Peters acts as if she is immune to the law. She apparently thinks that she is serving some higher purpose. It just doesn’t work that way, nor should it.
GLENN WHITAKER
Glade Park