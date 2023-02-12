Boebert should support this bipartisan legislation

Coloradans employed in the public sector make monthly pension contributions to the Public Employees’ Retirement Association (PERA) in lieu of Social Security. However, those who do so but also work other part-time, “after hours” or “summer jobs” to make ends meet that are not covered by PERA must also pay into Social Security, based on income earned in those instances. Upon retirement and receiving PERA benefits they find that any Social Security benefit they or their spouses, widows, or widowers would also qualify for is greatly reduced or eliminated by the longstanding Government Pension Offset (GPO) and/or Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP).