Boebert should support this bipartisan legislation
Coloradans employed in the public sector make monthly pension contributions to the Public Employees’ Retirement Association (PERA) in lieu of Social Security. However, those who do so but also work other part-time, “after hours” or “summer jobs” to make ends meet that are not covered by PERA must also pay into Social Security, based on income earned in those instances. Upon retirement and receiving PERA benefits they find that any Social Security benefit they or their spouses, widows, or widowers would also qualify for is greatly reduced or eliminated by the longstanding Government Pension Offset (GPO) and/or Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP).
On Jan. 9 of this year Rep. Garret Graves, R-Louisiana, along with Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, introduced the Social Security Fairness Act of 2023, H.R. 82, which would eliminate the GPO and WEP. The reintroduced bill is quickly gaining support, especially from Representatives who supported it last Congress. Total cosponsors at this point stands at 128, which represents substantial progress compared to the same date in 2021 (the start of the previous Congress), when the bill had 47 cosponsors.
Unfortunately, Representative Lauren Boebert refused to sign as a co-sponsor in the last Congress, and is not listed currently as a co-sponsor. Please consider contacting her and urge her to join with many of her fellow Republicans in support for H.R. 82.
PATRICK SCHNIEDERJAN
Grand Junction
Enhancing education by improving student health
In the two and a half years since opening the Warrior Wellness Center at Central High School, the MarillacHealth team has served over 1,500 students and school staff with their healthcare needs. These are children who may have been unable to find the help they needed with their depression, anxiety, stress, trauma, grief, self-harm, and bullying, just to name a few of the issues they face. They are also children of parents who might not be able to leave work easily to transport them to medical appointments for acute needs, including the common cold, concussions and other sports injuries, STI testing, reproductive health education, sports physicals, gastrointestinal issues, and asthma
Given our success and strong support from the students, parents, and staff at Central High School, we are excited about the possibility of providing the same easy access and care to the students at GJHS. Many Mesa County teens are reflecting the stress surrounding their families — financially, emotionally and socially. The parents in these families often do not have the resources available to them to provide the health care access their children need. In any case, we work as much as possible with parents and the child’s doctor.
I am hoping we won’t abandon the students at GJHS with this current opportunity; many of whom were identified in the recent needs assessment as being high risk students. Students cannot learn if they are not healthy, present in the classroom and feeling connected to the school socially and emotionally. We need to enhance our students’ classroom experience by helping to improve their health.
JOANNA LITTLE
Chair, MarillacHealth Board of Directors
Why Cody Kennedy would be great on City Council
How fortunate we are to live in this valley! The natural beauty that surrounds us. The many activities we enjoy right in our backyard here in western Colorado. But I’ve always maintained that the most important thing that makes the Grand Valley special are the people. Such open-hearted, welcoming, generous folks! People that look out for each other and strive to make our community a better place.
This April, when we vote, those of us in the city of Grand Junction have one of those people on our ballot. I’ve come to know Cody Kennedy, and I’m convinced he would be a fantastic addition to our City Council. Cody has served our city for the past 17 years as a police officer, finishing his career as a detective. He’s a businessman, understanding the ins and outs of budgeting, income and expense. In addition to all that, Cody has also worked hard with a number of charitable and non-profit groups to make this valley a better place for us all.
Cody is what I call a “do-er.” When there’s a project to do, an obstacle to overcome, or some need to meet, he’s right there working, leading the way, or working side by side with others to accomplish the task at hand.
I guess I could go on and on about his qualifications, but the real reason I’m supporting Cody for City Council in District A is that he is one of the most measured, reasonable and thoughtful people I’ve met. Cody takes the time to look at a situation and chart out the best path forward. He listens to all sides of an argument. He takes the time to gather the information he needs to make a good judgment and then acts effectively to accomplish it.
We would be well served with Cody Kennedy on our City Council. Please join me in voting for him this April.